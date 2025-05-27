MAFS Star Ella Ding Steps Into Her “Best Era” With New Podcast, Via Nine Podcasts

Nine Podcasts has announced the launch of The Ella Era, a new podcast hosted by Ella Ding; known for her honest voice, evolving personal journey, and powerful connection with her audience.

After a whirlwind 12 months that brought major life changes and personal growth, Ella is stepping into her “best era”—and she’s inviting listeners to do the same.

Each week on The Ella Era, Ella opens up about the habits, mindsets and moments that have helped her grow—physically, mentally and spiritually. She’s also turning the spotlight on others navigating their own era of transformation—from entrepreneurs and creatives to wellness experts, cultural voices, and trendsetters across fashion, beauty, fitness and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ella Ding to the Nine Podcasts family,” said Richard Stansbury, 9Podcasts content director.

“The Ella Era cuts through the noise of wellness trends with something more powerful—real talk. Ella’s raw honesty and huge social following bring a bold new voice to the self-development space. Whether she’s talking to experts or sharing her own life lessons, this podcast is about meaningful progress, not just perfection.”

For Ella, the podcast is deeply personal:

“Words can’t describe how excited I am to be back in your ears. When the opportunity with Nine Podcasts came along, I knew it was my calling. I’ve always been curious about people, stories, trends, and the ever-evolving eras we find ourselves in. Whether it’s launching a fashion business, diving into unconventional health trends, or now I am navigating motherhood, I want to learn, grow, and bring you along for the ride.”

“Through this podcast, my goal is to inspire, educate, and spark conversations especially the ones people often shy away from. I’m not afraid to explore the raw, the real, and the sometimes uncomfortable topics that others might avoid.

“No topic is off-limits, and no guest is too big or too unknown. If they’ve got a story, I want to hear it—and share it.”