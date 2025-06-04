Mad Mex Launches Playful ‘Bye Bye Bland, Hello Bold’ Campaign

Mad Mex has unveiled new campaign ‘Bye Bye Bland, Hello Bold’. It’s the first creative work under the brand’s new positioning, ‘Mad For !t’, a rallying cry that captures how its customers feel for Mad Mex’s food, and the brand’s own obsession with bold, fresh, and authentic Mexican flavours.
The playful new campaign spotlights the extraordinary lengths people will go to ditch bland, uninspiring meals in favour of something far more exciting: Mad Mex.
“This campaign is the perfect launch of our new brand positioning,” said Mad Mex general manager of marketing, Nick Cook. “We wanted it to depict Mad Mex as the antidote for the mundane, and capture the spirit of Mad Mex and its fans—bold, fun and full of flavour, in a tone that was unapologetically Mad Mex.”
The campaign also incorporates Generative AI-driven visual effects, a move that helped fast-track production timelines while keeping budgets lean.
“When you’ve got one ad with croc infested water and another with a microwave flying out of a window, you either blow the budget, or get creative,” added John Gault, connecting plots creative partner.
“Generative AI and Infinity Squared let us pull o the impossible without having to wrestle reptiles, smash too many windows or compromise on the original idea.”
‘Bye Bye Bland, Hello Bold’ is live now across digital, social, influencers and out of home.
