Macca’s Goes High-Brow Swedish McCrispy Spot, Via Nord DDB

Say what you want about McDonald’s but we’re fairly certain no one has ever eaten, or played, any of its fare to or in a symphony orchestra.

Nord DDB however, has taken a leap into the unknown with its new spot to launch the McCrispy into Sweden. The agency commissioned an original piece of music called “The Crunch” and it sees the burger becoming an integral part of the percussion section.

“The brief was to launch McDonald’s new McCrispy burger in the Nordics—a burger that is crispier than ever,” Nord DDB art director Josefina Norén told Muse. “We thought the crunch was a sound so beautiful and satisfying, it could be an instrument in a symphony. It turned out it could!”

The campaign will also roll out across OOH, online video, cinema, radio, print and social media.

CREDITS

Advertising agency: Nord DDB

Media agency: OMD

PR agency: Prime Weber Shandwick

Director: Oskar Wrangö

Production company:

Camp David

Composer: Håkan Eriksson

Conductor: Peter Nordahl