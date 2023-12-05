You Can Now Buy A Single McNugget To Celebrate Its 40th Birthday

You may not want to know what’s actually in it, but McDonald’s’ fabled poultry item, the Chicken McNugget, is celebrating its 40th birthday this year.

Now the Swiss chain of the burger behemoth has come up with a novel way to celebrate the breaded bird’s fourth decade in a promotion that enables you to buy the one, single nugget.

The premise being that buying that extra nugget means there’s never a fight over the last one. Or, you can simply buy the required number to keep everyone happy.

The promo comes with a TVC via its local agency TBWA and it’ll cost you 1.20 Swiss francs ($A2.10) for every individual nugget you buy.

Commenting on the promo, a McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Because sharing is an important part of our food culture, we don’t want anyone to miss out. With individual nuggets, everyone can order the exact number of Chicken McNuggets they need for fair sharing and to show their love for friends or family.”