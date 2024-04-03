The campaign, by DDB Sydney, rekindles one of the most effective pieces of TV copywriting in a nostalgia play from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Hands up if you could recite all of the ingredients in a Big Mac to score a free burger at your local McDonald’s in the 80s?

The fast food chain has brought back the classic Big Mac chant in a new campaign, The Original Mouthful.

For those born from the mid 90s onwards, the chant goes: “Two all-beef patties, Special Sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”

‘The Original Mouthful’ pays tribute to how the Big Mac chant became part of the Aussie vernacular (particularly in school yards during the 80s when reciting the chant and collecting your free Big Mac was a rite of passage. That promo is not part of this new campaign).

The campaign, directed by Leilani Croucher, is a nod to the Big Mac’s 56-year legacy. A 60-second hero film begins by transporting Maccas fans to 1968, when Big Mac creator Jim Delligatti devised the iconic burger and, unwittingly, the chant.

The film then travels through the Big Mac’s evolution across the decades, showcasing how the burger and its ingredients have stood the test of time.

McDonald’s Australia marketing director Samantha McLeod said: “The challenge of introducing a new generation of Aussies to the Big Mac and the much-loved chant was something we did not take lightly! Australians love their Big Macs and we’re really thrilled with this campaign from our agency village – it’s McDonald’s ‘feel good marketing’ at its best and there’s a lot more exciting stuff to come, so stay tuned.”

DDB Sydney executive creative director Matt Chandler added: “The launch film was shot and crafted with excruciating attention to detail, ensuring every decade was brought to life as though it had been found on a shelf in an archive. From the wardrobe and propping to the speech patterns and performances of our talent, everything was lovingly recreated to give that innocent and infectious feeling of fun you get trying to nail the chant.”

The new campaign, which runs this month, will be brought to life on TV, online video, out-of-home, radio, digital audio, social, print, point of sale, PR, influencers and partnerships with further elements to launch soon.

Below, B&T has dug up a couple of the original Big Mac chant ads from the 70s and 80s.

Once you have mastered the Big Mac chant, B&T recommends you give this McMenu chant from the 90s a crack.

The Original Mouthful Credits

Client: McDonald’s Australia

Chris Brown – Chief Customer Officer

Samantha McLeod – Marketing Director

Liz Whitbread – Senior Brand Manager

Luke Elzerman – Experience Optimisation Manager

Chloe Brannagan – Brand Manager

Creative Agency: DDB Sydney

Stephen de Wolf – National Chief Creative Officer

Matt Chandler – Executive Creative Director

Stephanie Allen – Senior Copywriter

Andrew Torrisi – Senior Art Director

Mandy Whatson – Group Managing Partner

Adam Blaynee – Group Business Director

Steph Dix – Operations Director

Lucy Stone – Project Manager

Chloe McIvor – Senior Business Manager

Rene Shalala – Executive Producer

Katharina Wynne – Strategy Partner

Katy Andrews – Director Social and Content Strategy

Production Company: Revolver

Director – Leilani Croucher

Manager Director / Co-Owner – Michael Ritchie

Executive Producer / Partner – Pip Smart

Senior Producer – Serena Paull

DOP – Andrew Commis

Production Designer – Damien Drew

Costume Designer – Sophie Fletcher

Post Production: ARC Edit

Executive Producer – Daniel Fry

Producer – Sally Quade

Editor – Elise Butt

First Assistant Editor – Carly Anne Kenneally

Second Assistant Editor – Harrison Carr

Colourist – Edel Rafferty

Colour & Online Assistant – Jack Wilson-Lee

Online Artist – Richard Lambert

Online Artist / VFX – Patrick Campbell

Sound & Music: Smith & Western Sound

Nick West & Dan Higson

Media: OMD

Emily Bosler – Head of McDonald’s

Zoe May – Head of Strategy

Catriona Oran Barthram – Head of Comms Planning

Brittany Meale – Strategist

Taylor Hilditch – Account Director

Anna Heslop – Senior Account Manager

PR & Influencer: Mango

Tabitha Fairbairn – Managing Director

Ashleigh Vallance – Senior Account Director

Nada Duyker – Account Director

Sidney Balfour – Senior Account Manager

MyMacca’s app and POS: Akcelo

April Tunstall – Business Lead

Melanie Tozer – Senior Account Director

Alex Kostiouk – Senior Project Manager

CRM: Digitas

David Huang – Account Director