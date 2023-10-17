LiveRamp & Yahoo Partner To Scale Addressability Across The Ad Ecosystem

    LiveRamp, the data collaboration platform, and Yahoo today announced an expanded partnership to scale addressability and enhance reach and interoperability within the advertising ecosystem.

    With this partnership, publishers using LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) will now be able to take advantage of the cookieless identity solution, Yahoo ConnectID, and unlock additional addressable demand. Further, brands that leverage the Yahoo DSP can achieve greater reach through Yahoo ConnectID, which benefits from RampID and the expanded scale of LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution.

    Yahoo ConnectID is powered by direct consumer relationships of nearly 335M authenticated users globally, enabling omnichannel addressable inventory across all of the Yahoo-owned-and-operated properties and thousands of other publisher domains. RampID and LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution power LiveRamp’s person-based approach to identity, enabling authenticated addressability across browsers, mobile devices and CTV at scale across hundreds of destinations. Clients will be able to develop deeper customer relationships, create value throughout the customer journey and maintain control of data.

    Publishers who have adopted LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) will be able to integrate with Yahoo ConnectID with minimal effort and better monetise their addressable supply. More than 450 publisher brands already work with LiveRamp to use their first-party data to personalise consumer experiences.

    Publishers and marketers can benefit from this partnership without any additional configuration or resources for authenticated audiences at scale, delivering customised experiences everywhere it matters. Publishers should expect to see increased monetisation on their authenticated inventory via Authenticated Traffic Solution as Yahoo ConnectID will now be available as an identifier. Further, marketers looking for post-signal loss solutions will have increased reach of authenticated users across publishers that have adopted RampID and/or Yahoo ConnectID via the Yahoo DSP.

    “We strongly believe in authenticated addressability, and this partnership enables greater reach that will endure beyond third-party signal loss,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, chief revenue officer at Yahoo. “We’re making it easier for marketers and publishers to leverage these solutions and maximise results, while simultaneously supporting more seamless transactions across the open Web”.

    “Yahoo is a powerful advocate for authenticated identity, and the connectivity we’re partnering to enable across their DSP and Yahoo ConnectID will help make the post-signal world a better experience for marketers than the world of today,” said Travis Clinger, SVP, activations and addressability at LiveRamp. “Marketers and publishers now have even more flexibility to engage, personalise and measure their customer journey”.




