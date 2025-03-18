LiSTNR’s Kicpod Launches ‘It’s My Adhd’: A Powerful Miniseries Hosted By Steph Claire Smith

KICPOD is diving deep into the realities of ADHD with a brand new, eight-episode LiSTNR miniseries, It’s My ADHD. Hosted by Steph Claire Smith, the series offers an honest, personal, and informative exploration of life with ADHD, following Steph’s journey as she learns more about her own diagnosis.

It’s My ADHD unpacks how ADHD has impacted Steph’s relationship to her husband, how she parents and her career, and the unique challenges of late diagnosis – particularly for women. Steph first opened up about her ADHD diagnosis on KICPOD, co-hosted by Laura Henshaw, in October last year. Now, in It’s My ADHD, Steph takes a deeper dive, sharing her journey while unpacking key topics with experts and guests who understand the realities of living with ADHD.

With guests including psychologist Bec McWilliam, psychiatrist Dr Dianne Grocott, clinical dietitian and nutritionist Liv Morrison, journalist Matilda Boseley, and relationship coach Megan Luscombe, and media personality Em Rusciano, the series will inform, empower, and create a greater understanding of ADHD.

“Since my diagnosis, I’ve had so many people reach out with similar experiences and I’ve realised just how many of us are still figuring it all out. This miniseries isn’t about ‘fixing’ ADHD – it’s about embracing it, understanding it, and learning how to navigate life with it. I hope to bring our community along with me as I have the conversations I wish I’d had a lot earlier. This is here for my fellow ADHDers, both diagnosed and curious, and neurotypical minds wanting to better understand their loved ones,” said Claire Smith.

“Steph is such an open, honest, and deeply empathetic storyteller and interviewer. This series is an incredibly moving deep dive into what it’s really like to live with ADHD. Steph brings her warmth and vulnerability to the series, giving people with ADHD – and those trying to understand it – a powerful listening experience,” said LiSTNR Original Podcasts head of entertainment and culture, Sam Cavanagh.

Hosted by authors and entrepreneurs Laura Henshaw and Steph Claire Smith, KICPOD launched in March 2019 featuring deep, meaningful and relatable conversations on wellness, mental health, and life’s challenges.

The first episode of It’s My ADHD is available to listen today, Wednesday, 19 March, with eight episodes to be released on LiSTNR.