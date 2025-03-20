LiSTNR & Super Hi-Fi Partner With New Curated Playlists

SCA’s LiSTNR has announced a new partnership with global music management platform Super Hi-Fi that enables a new digital first approach to curated music playlists, aligning with a broader strategy to diversify and enhance their playlist offerings for a more engaging listener experience.

Through this partnership LiSTNR will create a suite of new playlists, working with their team of music experts, to provide efficiency to the curation process powered by Super Hi-Fi’s Program Director. LiSTNR has also partnered with I Like Music to access a global music library of over 1.3m songs. These collaborations will allow LiSTNR users to access an expanded offering of broader and more diverse playlists.

The newly created playlists on the LiSTNR platform include K-Pop, Pride, Run Club, R’n’B Chill, Billion Streams Club, Rap Revolution, Essential Emo, Lofi Study Beats, Fresh Folk Hits and Chill Electronic, with the opportunity to create many more, serving content for music audiences in diverse and younger demographics.

“LiSTNR remains future focussed and committed to delivering new capabilities that will lead to an enhanced audience experience. Super HiFi’s new scalable approach delivers LiSTNR the technology and tools to bring an expansive range of music playlists to Australian audiences, driving engagement within the platform,” said executive head of LiSTNR Product & Technology, Chris Johnson.

“We are honoured to work with SCA, one of the world’s leading broadcasters. We’re so excited to support them in delivering incredible new audio experiences while enhancing their operations, a potent combination designed to drive growth and reinforce their market position,” said Super Hi-Fi CEO Zack Zalon.

The new music playlists are streaming now on the LiSTNR platform.