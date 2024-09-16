Liquid Death Rolls Out Across Nationwide Woolies

Liquid Death has officially landed in over 900 Woolworths stores, the first large-scale supermarket retailer that will house the beverage brand within Australia.

Liquid Death officially launched nationwide in Australia at the start of 2024 throughout 7-Eleven stores.

“We can’t wait to start murdering thirst in Woolworths, one of Australia’s largest supermarket chains,” said Mike Cessario, founder & CEO of Liquid Death.

“On the heels of our hypergrowth in the US, we entered the Australian market earlier this year. As longtime fans of Aussie comedy, like standup comedian Jim Jefferies and the dark comedy Mr Inbetween, we’ve loved bringing Liquid Death’s brand of comedy to a place with such a great sense of humour. Woolworths is the perfect partner to continue our momentum, and we’re thrilled to scale our healthy and infinitely recyclable beverage brand even further through these listings as we grow our footprint worldwide”.

International celebrities have been the face behind some of Liquid Death’s campaigns, such as the Martha Stewart “Dismembered Moments Candle”, Tony Hawk’s “Blood Board”, and Travis Barker’s “Enema Kit”.

Three products from the Liquid Death product lineup will be available at Woolworths: Liquid Death Still Water 500ml ($4.50), Liquid Death Severed Lime Flavoured Sparkling Water 500ml ($4.50) and Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw Flavoured Sparkling Water 500ml ($4.50).

Sourced from the Austrian Alps, Liquid Death’s still water contains natural electrolytes.

The flavoured sparkling waters are lightly sweetened with agave nectar.

In 2023, the brand hit $263M in global retail scanned sales, marking the third consecutive year of triple-digit growth, and reached more than 113,000 doors across the US, UK, Ireland, AUS and NZ.