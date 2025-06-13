MediaNewsletter

“Like Gargling Hot Sauce”: Liquid Death Unleashes Ghost Pepper Sparkling Water, Serves It To Mothers In Ad

Forget lemon-lime and black cherry, Liquid Death is cranking the heat all the way up with its latest limited-edition flavour: Deathberry Inferno, a sparkling water made with strawberry… and ghost pepper. So basically a fruit salad that fights back.

Available only at Walmart in the US in 6-packs of 12oz cans, Deathberry Inferno isn’t your average bubbly refreshment. It’s that spicy that it even comes with a parental warning on the label.

But, to prove it won’t actually incinerate you from the inside out, Liquid Death handed it to the most brutally honest focus group imaginable: their own mothers. Real Liquid Death mums took to the screen and took the heat like champs in a taste test.

“It’s like gargling hot sauce,” one mum said.

“I’ve never been pepper sprayed, but that could be it,” another joked.

Dubbed “strawberry lava” by the brand, the fiery flavour is the latest in a long line of wild Liquid Death antics, from giving away branded vending machines to selling literal coffin coolers. But unlike those, this one you can actually drink (if you dare).

Consider yourself warned: it’s sweet, it’s spicy and if your mum can handle it, you’ve really got no excuse.

Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

