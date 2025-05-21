Liana Dubois Features On The Newest Edition Of The Limitless Equation Tackling The Impact Of Redundancy

The Limitless Equation has released a powerful new episode featuring Liana Dubois.

In this heartfelt conversation, host Chloe Hooper and Dubois explore the emotional and professional impact of redundancy—an experience that is becoming increasingly common amid shifting market dynamics.

“This episode is dedicated to helping people navigate redundancy,” said Hooper. “Liana shares a vulnerable yet hopeful perspective on what it feels like to be made redundant. So many people I know are either facing redundancy or living in fear of it, and we wanted to share a message of hope.”

She continued, “Redundancy can trigger a cascade of emotions—grief, fear, shame, and shock. It can feel like a tidal wave. But for many, this moment will one day be seen as the beginning of something better. I truly admire Liana for opening up and sharing both her story and practical tips for others in the same position.”

A Platform for Women to Own Their Strengths

The Limitless Equation is more than a podcast—it’s a movement. With research showing that 80 per cent of women struggle with self-belief, often downplaying their skills and hesitating to advocate for themselves, the podcast challenges listeners to say, “I’m really bloody good at this,” and own their strengths unapologetically.

“We need to hear more women boldly claiming their expertise,” added Hooper.

“When one woman does it, it gives others permission to do the same.”