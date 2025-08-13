‘Lean In, Speak Up & Be Yourself’: How QMS Women Are Championing Inclusion In OOH

In an industry as fast-paced and ever-evolving as media and advertising, it’s never been more important to celebrate the women who are driving results, shaping culture, leading with empathy and championing the next generation.

This year, a group of exceptional women from QMS entered the B&T Women in Media Awards, presented by Are Media. As a proud partner of the awards, QMS recognised these women’s talent, leadership and impact across the Out of Home sector. From Group Business Directors to Senior Account Managers, each of these women brings a unique perspective and unwavering passion for what they do.

Chatting with B&T, Amelia Allan, Betina Emmerson, Jordana Sherlock, Whitney Portwine, Pip Bulmer, and Chloe Middleton go deeper beyond the accolades to hear firsthand what drives them: their inspirations, the lessons they’ve learned, and how they see the future of women in media.

Don’t have your tickets yet? What are you waiting for? Tickets on sale now.

B&T: What does being involved in the B&T Women in Media Awards mean to you personally, and why is it important to shine a spotlight on women in our industry?

Amelia Allan, Group Business Director, SA:

Recognition by my peers at QMS to be nominated for this award was incredibly rewarding and makes me feel like the work I do locally is meaningful.

Betina Emmerson, Group Business Director, VIC:

As a full-time working mum of two, it’s a reminder that all the juggling is worth it. I lead an amazing all-female team, and I want them to see that they can be an integral part of this industry. This isn’t just for me – it’s for all of my team. I can’t wait to see what they achieve as I see myself as their biggest cheerleader.

Jordana Sherlock, National Product Strategy & Research Director:

Being part of the B&T Women in Media Awards is a moment to reflect on the impact we’re making – not just individually, but collectively. It’s important to spotlight the breadth of talent and leadership across our industry and to recognise the diverse contributions that are shaping its future.

Whitney Portwine, Senior Account Manager, VIC:

It’s exciting because the awards exist to back the women who are shaping the industry, pushing ideas forward, building teams, setting new standards for all women.

Pip Bulmer, Senior Account Manager, NSW:

It is a great privilege and honour to be nominated by the business and leadership team at QMS for these awards. The calibre of nominees and finalists across all categories is second to none and it is an important moment in the year to recognise the amazing work and achievements of the talented women in our industry.

Chloe Middleton, Senior Account Manager, QLD:

It’s a privilege to be part of an initiative that champions the contributions of women in media. Recognition like this matters as it makes the talent and leadership of women visible, and that visibility is powerful in inspiring and empowering the next generation.

B&T: What inspired you to pursue a career in media and advertising, and what’s one lesson you’ve learned that’s stuck with you along the way?

Amelia Allan, Group Business Director, SA:

After beginning my career in media, I knew I would never leave this industry. There is always something new and interesting and the landscape is ever evolving. The main lesson I have learned is to be kind, people will remember the little things and, don’t be afraid to roll up your sleeves and get in the trenches with your team members.

Betina Emmerson, Group Business Director, VIC:

I stumbled into media 20 years ago, and ever since, I’ve never looked back. What’s stayed with me most is the importance of being true to myself and always leading with kindness & empathy. Always treat people the way you would like to be treated no matter what level they are.

Jordana Sherlock, National Product Strategy & Research Director:

One lesson that’s stayed with me is: simplicity wins. Whether it’s data, strategy, any communication – cutting through complex details and keeping it simple with purpose has the most impact!

Whitney Portwine, Senior Account Manager, VIC:

The main lesson that I’ve learnt is to just be yourself and take pride in everything that you do!

Pip Bulmer, Senior Account Manager, NSW:

The ability to build great relationships with clients and deliver great service is something I have always prided myself on, so to be able to do that for a job brings me great joy every day.

Chloe Middleton, Senior Account Manager, QLD:

My sister was in media, so I saw a glimpse of the energy of the industry through her. What’s kept me here is the constant evolution. Amongst all the change, I’ve learnt that you don’t need to compromise your values to get ahead. Integrity, empathy and ambition can all coexist, and when they do, the output is better for it.

B&T: The media landscape is changing fast. What are the biggest opportunities you see right now for women in media and OOH advertising in particular?

Betina Emmerson, Group Business Director, VIC:

With the media landscape changing so quickly, women now have the same opportunities as men, and can continue to thrive, even after having children. That is why it so important that women feel supported especially in their return to work.

Jordana Sherlock, National Product Strategy & Research Director:

Out of Home has and continues to undergo huge transformation and growth, and with that comes a huge opportunity for women to lead in strategy, data, tech, and creative innovation. So many roles exist now that didn’t when I started in media. There’s real potential to shape more inclusive narratives to redefine how we connect with audiences.

Whitney Portwine, Senior Account Manager, VIC:

I think multi-channel solutions will continue to grow within the OOH industry, especially as innovation continues to become a key priority for clients.

Pip Bulmer, Senior Account Manager, NSW:

Being able to support each other and the industry through the constant changes only allows our channel to continue grow and foster education of our peers along the way. Out of Home is one of few media channels fortunate enough to be seeing growth and this only creates more opportunity for new ideas, capabilities and roles to support the growth of our channel.

B&T: What does an inclusive workplace look and feel like to you, and how has QMS helped foster that environment?

Amelia Allan, Group Business Director, SA:

A place where you can be yourself and feel heard. Everyone is at different life stages, and having a workplace like QMS that fosters flexibility for each person is one of the reasons I love working for the business. Working remotely has its challenges, but I never feel isolated from the national team here at QMS.

Betina Emmerson, Group Business Director, VIC:

To me, an inclusive workplace feels like a safe space – a place where you can truly be yourself without fear of judgment or prejudice. QMS, with its people-first values, fosters this kind of environment, and I’m grateful to come to work every day knowing I’m supported and valued.

Jordana Sherlock, National Product Strategy & Research Director:

An inclusive workplace is one where people feel seen, heard, and valued for their unique perspectives. At QMS, that’s reflected in how we collaborate, and the different opportunities provided across all levels of the business.

Whitney Portwine, Senior Account Manager, VIC:

An inclusive workplace to me is an environment where everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from or what they do, feels supported and happy.

Pip Bulmer, Senior Account Manager, NSW:

Everyone has a voice that is valued and heard. We respect each other’s differences and perspectives and harness the wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive growth for QMS and the Out of Home industry.

Chloe Middleton, Senior Account Manager, QLD:

To me, an inclusive workplace is one where everyone feels respected, heard and valued. At QMS, that shows up in the everyday culture; from the visibility of women in leadership, and to the way all ideas are welcomed, no matter your role.

B&T: Who has inspired you most in your career, and how do you try to pay that inspiration forward to others?

Betina Emmerson, Group Business Director, VIC:

Heidi Lawrie has inspired me most in my career. She led in a different way to how I lead, but she was always my biggest cheerleader and opened so many doors and opportunities for me. She juggled being a Mum and a boss with ease and she is a fantastic friend and mentor.

Jordana Sherlock, National Product Strategy & Research Director:

I’ve been lucky to work with a range of inspiring leaders, many through research partnerships, who’ve led with integrity, authenticity, and generosity. I’ve learnt alot from those relationships. I try to pay that forward by showing up with the same values, and by genuinely caring about people, the work we do, and how we do it.

Whitney Portwine, Senior Account Manager, VIC:

My Group Business Director, Betina Emmerson, leads with empathy, compassion and by example. If I could be half of what she is in the future, I’d be really proud. The way she interacts with all stakeholders, no matter what level they’re at, should be the standard we all strive for in our industry.

Pip Bulmer, Senior Account Manager, NSW:

My parents, having both started out in the advertising industry many moons ago. They were always incredibly supportive of each other, as well as my brother and I growing up, so I have never felt gender bias is a barrier to overcome. Combined with a strong work ethic and focus on always teaching others, I always try to encourage and inspire others that there are no boundaries to success.

Chloe Middleton, Senior Account Manager, QLD:

My sister inspired me to enter the industry, and we worked in the same team for years which meant I saw first-hand her strong work ethic and the pride she took in the quality of her work. I’m grateful to have such a trusted connection within the industry, and I try to pay that forward by being that same kind of positive influence and a reliable support system to young women in media.

B&T: Representation matters. How can media companies like QMS continue to drive greater equity and diversity in both the workforce and the campaigns we help bring to life?

Betina Emmerson, Group Business Director, VIC:

Through our Q-Cares program, QMS helps support diversity by using our powerful DOOH network to back lots of initiatives across the country that make a real difference both inside the company and in the communities around us.

Jordana Sherlock, National Product Strategy & Research Director:

We can drive greater equity and diversity by embedding inclusive thinking into every stage of our work. From recruitment and leadership development to the creative briefs we deliver. It’s about being intentional, amplifying diverse voices, and ensuring our teams and campaigns reflect the communities we serve. Media has the power to influence and shape culture, so we have a responsibility to ensure that reflection is authentic and representative.

Whitney Portwine, Senior Account Manager, VIC:

As a young half-Asian woman, seeing diversity in the workplace makes a difference. It creates a sense of empowerment and belonging, especially in a predominantly white sales industry. The more diversity we have across age, race, background and sexuality, the more comfortable minorities will feel in this space.

Pip Bulmer, Senior Account Manager, NSW:

Recognition of our amazing female talent in B&T Women in Media is a wonderful way to showcase the success and achievements of these individuals and inspire the future women of our industry.

Chloe Middleton, Senior Account Manager, QLD:

Equity and diversity should be embedded at every level; from recruitment and development to how we brief and deliver campaigns. That means intentionally creating space for underrepresented voices, challenging unconscious bias, and rethinking outdated norms in creative storytelling. When people see themselves reflected in our teams and the work we produce, we help shape a more equitable and representative industry.

B&T: What does leadership mean to you – and how can women at all stages of their careers develop their own leadership voice?

Betina Emmerson, Group Business Director, VIC:

For me, being a true leader is to be someone who leads by example, always doing the right thing, putting people first and being someone that people look up to and strive to be more like them.

Jordana Sherlock, National Product Strategy & Research Director:

Leadership is about showing up with purpose, empowering and supporting others, having integrity and being accountable. It’s also about the influence you have, regardless of your position or level. So finding and developing a leadership voice is crucial and starts with trusting your instincts, speaking with clarity and always staying curious.

Whitney Portwine, Senior Account Manager, VIC:

To me, it’s about how you communicate, be an active listener, take accountability and make your standards clear through actions, not just words. In terms of finding your voice as a female leader, it’s something I’m honestly still figuring out and learning, but I strongly feel that being authentic in your actions is a good place to start.

Pip Bulmer, Senior Account Manager, NSW:

I would encourage surrounding yourself with a ‘crew’ of people that you respect, aspire to be like and that keep you grounded. Whether it is informal or formal, these mentors will be there with you every step of your career, and often at the most crucial of moments along the way.

Chloe Middleton, Senior Account Manager, QLD:

To me, leadership means showing up with integrity, clarity, and a genuine commitment to helping others grow.

B&T: If you could give one piece of advice to a young woman starting out in this industry, what would it be?

Amelia Allan, Group Business Director, SA:

Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want and what you feel you deserve. People aren’t mind readers so if you believe in something or want something, ask for it – the worst thing that can happen is someone says no.

Betina Emmerson, Group Business Director, VIC:

Embrace who you truly are and show up – not just at work – but in life with courage and authenticity every day. Lead with kindness and trust that you can achieve anything you set your heart and mind to. Seek out mentors, stay curious, and never stop growing and evolving.

Jordana Sherlock, National Product Strategy & Research Director:

Back yourself. Have a willingness to learn, adapt, and contribute. There’s always room for fresh thinking and bold ideas.

Whitney Portwine, Senior Account Manager, VIC:

Your energy and interests make you stand out in this competitive industry so as long as you’re being yourself, you will be able to have genuine connections with those around.

Pip Bulmer, Senior Account Manager, NSW:

Don’t sit back and wait for the benefits of this industry to fall in your lap. Lean in, don’t be afraid to speak up and most importantly, don’t be afraid to be yourself.

Chloe Middleton, Senior Account Manager, QLD:

Your personal brand is one of the most valuable things you’ll create across your career. The way you show up, communicate, deliver, and treat others shapes how you’re remembered. In an industry built on trust and connection, it can open more doors than you think.

Get your tickets now!