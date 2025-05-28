Laneway Festival Appoints Jessie Parker As Festival Director

TEG has announced the promotion of Jessie Parker to Festival Director of Laneway Festival, following her successful tenure as General Manager.

The news comes on the heels of Laneway’s most successful festival run in its 20-year history, with 200,000 fans turning out across sold-out shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth to see standout performances from Charli XCX, Clairo, BICEP, Beabadoobee, Olivia Dean, Remi Wolf, Skegss, and more.

Parker’s journey with Laneway Festival began in 2011, and over the past decade, she has steadily risen through the ranks, earning respect across the industry for her leadership, creativity, and deep understanding of the festival’s unique identity.

In her new role, Parker will lead the strategic and creative direction of Laneway Festival, overseeing all aspects of operations, partnerships, and audience development. She will work closely with Laneway’s Co-Founders Danny Rogers & Jerome Borazio, who report into TEG’s Global Head of Touring Tim McGregor, to continue to grow the festival’s footprint while maintaining its reputation for championing emerging talent and innovative music culture.

Danny Rogers & Jerome Borazio, co-founders of Laneway Festival, said: “Jessie has been an integral part of the Laneway family for many years, consistently bringing her talent and dedication to the work behind the scenes. She knows this festival inside and out and is deeply committed to creating strong, collaborative teams. Her drive to continually enhance and grow the event is truly inspiring — we couldn’t be more thrilled to see her take on this new role.”

“I’m honoured to take on this role and deeply thankful to Danny and Jerome for their ongoing trust and support. From the very beginning, they’ve believed in me and allowed me the opportunity to grow and make a meaningful impact. Laneway has always represented incredible music, forward-thinking ideas, and a strong sense of community — I’m excited to help guide it into its next chapter,” said Parker.

Jessie Parker’s appointment as Festival Director is effective immediately.