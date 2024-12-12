Advertising

Kwpx Wins Flinders Uni Creative

Left to right: Bev Bury, CMO, Flinders University; Sam Talbot, head of advertising, kwpx; Meghann Reeves, head of brand, Flinders University; Sam Davies, MD, kwpx.

Flinders University has selected kwpx as its creative agency to advance its ambitious plans for education and research.

Kwpx was selected due to its “genuine passion” for the University’s mission and the higher education sector in South Australia.

Throughout the selection process, they demonstrated a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities within the higher education sector, along with a genuine enthusiasm for the University’s future vision.

“We’re proud to have been chosen as Flinders University’s creative partner at such a pivotal time in the university’s history,” says kwpx MD, Sam Davies.

“Flinders University embodies the spirit of a challenger brand, and in all our conversations todate they’ve shown us they are serious about the work and the role creativity will play in
growing their brand” Davies said.

Kwpx head of advertising, Sam Talbot says Flinders University ran a competitive pitch but winning the account means more than adding a marquee brand to the roster.

“I think it’s fair to say Flinders University will instantly become a cornerstone partner for kwpx,” Talbot said.

“But the real work starts now, and we share the ambition to create breakthrough work that shifts how students view the higher education sector and Flinders University.”

“We’re incredibly excited about this new chapter and supercharging our brand. We think there is a huge opportunity to bring fresh and innovative thinking to how we market higher education and can’t wait to explore this with kwpx as our creative partners,” said Bev Bury, Flinders University CMO.

