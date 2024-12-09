Kwpx Unlocks All The Reasons You, ‘Gotta Shop At Foodland’ In Latest Campaign

SA supermarket brand Foodland has leaned into local with a series of quick and quirky commercials that target competitors’ weak spots.

More than a million South Australians shop for food each week, because… they gotta. Where they shop, though, is influenced by a range of emotional and logical triggers like, what side of the road and how close the shop is to home.

With Coles and Woolies taking a beating in the Court of Public Opinion currently, South Australian retailer, Foodland has stepped in with this integrated campaign designed to challenge perceptions, gain attention, and win back lapsed and non-shoppers by behaving diFerently.

“Foodland is known for great food,” said Danielle Watts general manager of marketing at Foodland.

“But our research showed us South Australians needed more reasons to consider shopping with us.

“This campaign is about celebrating the fact that yes, Foodland is for people who love great food, but that we’re also community-based, and our prices are competitive,” Watts said.

The series of ads, directed by Grantley Smith and produced by Stepney Studios, hit the major weak points of their competitors with a quirky sense of humour, local insights, and a memorable crash cut at the end.

“‘Foooooooodland’ is iconic in South Australia,” said kwpx creative director Josh Fanning.

“We wanted to cash in on the brand’s most distinctive asset – a jingle that sounds like it hasn’t changed since 1991.

“We wanted to let that 14-year-old kid singing along ironically, as well as the older person whistling the tune in-store, know that we get it and we get them,” Fanning said.

The campaign’s out of home seeks to leverage the jingle further.

“We want people to hear our billboards and bus shelter advertising. Those ‘o’s aren’t a design system so much as they are a hymn sheet,” said Fanning.

“Foodland has literally got some of the best supermarkets in the world,” said Sam Talbot, head of advertising at kwpx.

“It’s a brand that SA can be proud of, and this new platform gives South Australia all the reasons they ‘gotta shop at Foodland’ in a quick and quintessentially Foodland kind of way,” Talbot said.

Credits:

Production company: Stepney Studios

Producer: Cooper Reese-Jones

Sound production: Seeing Sounds

Sound engineer: Scott Illingworth

Director: Grantley Smith

Creative Director: Josh Fanning

Senior Art Director: Joel Van der Knaap

Production Lead: Ben Spry

Head of Strategy: Morgan Owen

Head of Advertising: Sam Talbot

Account Director: Cassandra Demasi

Account Manager: Lucy Byrnes