Koto Sydney & Riot Games Join Forces To Power The Next Era Of APAC Esports With League Of Legends Championship Pacific Brand launch

Koto Sydney has unveiled the identity for Riot Games’ League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP).

League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena video game developed by Riot Games, which announced the creation of a professional esports league for teams competing in Asia Pacific last year.

More than just a new league, LCP’s mission is to ignite fandom and elevate competition, while bringing fans, cultures, and teams together under a single banner from Vietnam to Singapore, Tokyo to Taipei.

While APAC has long been central to global esports, its role within the League of Legends competitive scene needed fresh definition. In collaboration with Riot’s APAC PubSports team, Koto has created a brand that reflects the region’s unique cultures and communities.

Koto shaped every element of the LCP brand, including strategy, design, tone of voice and visual identity. At the heart is a new brand platform ‘What We’re Made Of’, uniting the region’s diversity into a clear message of intent and rallying cry that the APAC region is here to compete.

“The goal with LCP was to frame the league not just as a competition, but as a cultural force,” said Gerald Torto, senior strategy director at Koto Sydney.

“The energy and sentiment captured in the idea ‘What We’re Made Of’ is a fitting platform. It gives APAC an unapologetic and proud voice that looks ahead to an exciting future. This became the driving force behind everything we created, from architecture and positioning to verbal and visual identity.”

LCP’s identity was crafted to deliver impact across every digital and physical touchpoint, such as teaser comms and in-depth player stats, arena dressings and broadcast graphics.

The visual identity for LCP centres on ‘The Pinnacle’, a molten 3D emblem of five pro players locked together, symbolising regional unity and ambition. A modular graphic system inspired by the League’s in-game lanes was designed for maximum impact across digital, broadcast, and live environments.

Koto also developed a sharp and emotive tone of voice for LCP, defined by three principles: raw, energised, and focused to cut through noise and bring fans into the moment across social clips, broadcast graphics, hashtags and headline campaigns.

A custom typeface, LCP Ignite, leads a flexible typographic system built for multi-language use across the region that speaks to fans in every market. Koto also delivered a design system with hundreds of brand assets and templates spanning digital, physical, and broadcast touchpoints, including pre-match hype and post-game analysis to teaser campaigns and live stat graphics. Each component ensures the league can maintain visual consistency and creative energy at scale, season after season.

“From the start, Riot made it clear this was about building pride and momentum, and giving fans a brand that belongs to them,” said Melissa Bailache, creative director at Koto Sydney.

“Over the past year, we’ve immersed ourselves in the region’s culture, worked side-by-side with Riot’s APAC team to create a system that reflects what makes this region unstoppable: its people.”

Esports across Asia Pacific is booming, with projected revenue of US$2.5 billion (AUD $3.9 billion) by 2030 and a compound annual growth rate of 26 per cent from 2025 to 2030. Riot Games’ League of Legends World Championship in 2024 smashed viewership records in esports, with the final series peaking at 6.94 million concurrent viewers during the final game, making it just the second esports tournament ever to pass six million viewers.

Koto is a brand and digital agency with studios in Berlin, London, Los Angeles, New York, and Sydney, It has worked with Airbnb, Amazon, Bolt, Discord, Fiverr, Google Gemini, Netflix, Microsoft Copilot, Uber Eats and WhatsApp.