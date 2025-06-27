Kiwi Strategic Marketing Agency Quantum Jump Is Expanding Into The Aus Market

Quantum Jump has officially expanded into the Australian market with the opening of a new office in Sydney. Rachel Wintle has been appointed as general manager to lead its Australian operations.

Quantum Jump, established in 2019 by advertising executive Ben Goodale, is celebrated for its expertise in marketing strategy, strategic creative, and data-driven marketing solutions, including loyalty programmes, CRM, customer experience, marketing automation, and digital advertising. The agency’s expansion into Australia builds upon opportunity with Australian clients and reflects its commitment to delivering impactful marketing solutions across the region.

Rachel Wintle brings a wealth of experience to Quantum Jump, having held senior advertising roles in both Australia and, most recently Anomaly in New York where she led the Amazon Ads account. Her leadership is expected to drive the agency’s growth and strengthen its presence in the Australian market. Ben Goodale, the founder of Quantum Jump, has a distinguished career in the marketing industry. He previously served as managing director of TEQUILA\Auckland, where he led the agency to international acclaim, including awards at Cannes, Caples, the DMA Echo Awards, and recognition as a top 10 direct marketing agency globally. In 2006, Goodale founded justONE, a CRM, retail and loyalty agency that garnered significant success and was acquired by the Clemenger Group in 2013. Following the acquisition, he served as managing director of both justONE and .99, leading integrated retail marketing initiatives across New Zealand and Australia. In 2019, Goodale launched Quantum Jump to provide specialised strategic marketing services where he identified a gap in the market in New Zealand.

“Fair to say even in this rich world of first party data and the amazing targeting power of digital advertising, most agencies still think in an incredibly analogue way about it all. Our focus on results based, data driven thinking, and loving the detail, has driven success for our clients and award wins in NZ. Now we are bringing it to Oz” said Goodale.

“Our expansion into Sydney is a natural progression for Quantum Jump. With Rachel’s leadership and our proven track record, we’re poised to deliver exceptional marketing strategies to Australian clients.”

“I’m thrilled to be back in Australia and leading Quantum Jump’s expansion into the Sydney market,” said Rachel Wintle, general manager, Quantum Jump Sydney.

“We’re in a beautiful and unique part of the world, where innovation, agility and creativity are ingrained. As for the advertising landscape, while competitive, it’s an incredibly exciting time for indies, and we’re confident the heavy-duty thinking and expertise in CRM, loyalty and data-driven marketing, that Quantum Jump is known for, will be a real asset to Australian brands”. About Ra

Rachel is a seasoned account leader with through-the-line expertise. From direct marketing to integrated campaigns, social content to long-term brand platforms, she has delivered business results and brand growth for clients across continents.

After cutting her teeth in Sydney’s network agencies, including BBDO, DDB and JWT, Rachel joined the global creative platform, Genero, and with global expansion, moved to New York as client director. As the first employee in NYC, she established global partnerships and spearheaded content creation programs with key clients, including L’Oreal, Google and Meta. Before moving back to Sydney and joining Quantum Jump, she was Business Director at Anomaly NY, where she led Amazon Ads.

Campaigns under Rachel’s leadership have been awarded at international festivals including Cannes Lions, Spikes Asia and the Effies. She is passionate about creating supportive and dynamic environments for teams – and clients – to create world-class work that works.