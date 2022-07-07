Killing It In CTV? Here’s Your Shot At The B&T Awards!

They’re Australia’s biggest, longest-running and most anticipated awards with the best onsite afterparty, and the most attractive attendees.

And this year we have two new categories which means two more golden opportunities to take home a coveted B&T Award: Best Use of Tech and Best CTV Campaign sponsored by Samsung Ads.

Tech may be rather self-explanatory but for those of you wondering what exactly “The Best CTV Campaign” award is all about, here’s what you need to know…

Yes, Connected TV itself is a device, BUT what the judges are looking for are entires that showcase an understanding of how to use data, technology and creative innovation in campaigns that can “effectively reach […] audiences beyond just cable or satellite subscribers and across all connected devices” to meet the client’s objectives, and deliver results.

And yes, in this case “best” is defined by measured ROI and meeting quantified business objectives.

And because we’re feeling generous we’ve even curated an exclusive video series to give you the inside scoop on how to win a B&T Award, in partnership with YouTube. Don’t miss the latest featuring Special Group’s Lindsey Evans.

Entries close Monday 18th July so get cracking on your submissions HERE! You can check out all the categories and details on our website.

Key Dates

Entries open: Tuesday 31st May 2022

Tuesday 31st May 2022 Early bird tickets on sale: Tuesday 31st May 2022

Tuesday 31st May 2022 Entries close: Monday 18th July 2022 (5pm AEST) – on time entry fee $499 +GST/entry

Monday 18th July 2022 (5pm AEST) – on time entry fee $499 +GST/entry Late entries close: Monday 25th July 2022 (5pm AEST) – late entry fee $599 +GST/entry

Monday 25th July 2022 (5pm AEST) – late entry fee $599 +GST/entry First round judging: Thursday 28th July – Monday 22nd August 2022

Thursday 28th July – Monday 22nd August 2022 Best YouTube Campaign of the Year Finalists Announced: 25th August 2022 – Brandcast

25th August 2022 – Brandcast Finalists announced: Thursday 8th September 2022

Thursday 8th September 2022 Live-judging day: Wednesday 21st September 2022 – Sydney

Wednesday 21st September 2022 – Sydney Awards night: Friday 4th November 2022 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Friday 4th November 2022 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney