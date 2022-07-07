Killing It In CTV? Here’s Your Shot At The B&T Awards!

Killing It In CTV? Here’s Your Shot At The B&T Awards!
Amy Shapiro
By Amy Shapiro
SHARE
THIS



They’re Australia’s biggest, longest-running and most anticipated awards with the best onsite afterparty, and the most attractive attendees.

And this year we have two new categories which means two more golden opportunities to take home a coveted B&T Award: Best Use of Tech and Best CTV Campaign sponsored by Samsung Ads.

Tech may be rather self-explanatory but for those of you wondering what exactly “The Best CTV Campaign” award is all about, here’s what you need to know…

Yes, Connected TV itself is a device, BUT what the judges are looking for are entires that showcase an understanding of how to use data, technology and creative innovation in campaigns that can “effectively reach […] audiences beyond just cable or satellite subscribers and across all connected devices” to meet the client’s objectives, and deliver results.

And yes, in this case “best” is defined by measured ROI and meeting quantified business objectives.

And because we’re feeling generous we’ve even curated an exclusive video series to give you the inside scoop on how to win a B&T Award, in partnership with YouTube. Don’t miss the latest featuring Special Group’s Lindsey Evans.

Entries close Monday 18th July so get cracking on your submissions HERE!  You can check out all the categories and details on our website.

Key Dates

  • Entries open: Tuesday 31st May 2022
  • Early bird tickets on sale: Tuesday 31st May 2022
  • Entries close: Monday 18th July 2022 (5pm AEST) – on time entry fee $499 +GST/entry
  • Late entries close: Monday 25th July 2022 (5pm AEST) – late entry fee $599 +GST/entry
  • First round judging: Thursday 28th July – Monday 22nd August 2022
  • Best YouTube Campaign of the Year Finalists Announced: 25th August 2022 – Brandcast
  • Finalists announced: Thursday 8th September 2022
  • Live-judging day: Wednesday 21st September 2022 – Sydney
  • Awards night: Friday 4th November 2022 – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Please login with linkedin to comment

bandtawards CTV samsung ads

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]