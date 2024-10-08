KFC New Zealand Looks To Take A Bite Out Of Macca’s Monopoly Promo With Tongue-In-Cheek Campaign Via Special PR & Stanley St

KFC has launched a new promotion called “KFCurrency” where, for one day only, where customers can exchange any board game currency at KFC stores across New Zealand — and we’re sure you can guess who the Colonel is taking a stab at.

The promotion was brought to life via Stanley St, PHD Aotearoa NZ, Special PR and Culture.

“After growing frustration amongst Kiwis at the inability to win big with QSR promotions, KFC is giving Kiwis a chance to swap fake cash for real chicken,” said Kelly Grindle, managing director of Special PR on LinkedIn.

“Simply bring your board game currency in-store, and you can use it as legal tender for some tender chicken.”

Clark Wilson, general manager, Restaurant Brands ANZ, which operates KFC in the country, added, “There’s no monopoly on good consumer promotions in New Zealand and we wanted to show Kiwi that they don’t need to take a chance on savings with a promo where they might win. Anyone that enters a KFC store on Tuesday is guaranteed to walk away a winner.”

The promotion runs on Tuesday 8 October between 10 am – 4 pm.

Customers simply need to bring board game cash — cash or tokens — with them in exchange for any three popular menu items: 2x Secret Recipe Chicken and fries, 2x Hot & Crispy Boneless and fries, or 6x Chicken Nuggets and fries.

Special PR was responsible for creative ideation, media relations, and influencer marketing; Stanley St was responsible for creative ideation and out-of-home; Culture was responsible for social content and PHD was responsible for media buying and planning.

The KFCurrency promotion is available tomorrow only and is amplified through social media, OOH, radio, influencer, and PR.