Keno Partners Rolling Stone To Celebrate “All That’s Good About Local Venues & Live Music”, Via Dentsu QLD

Keno has partnered with Vinyl Media’s Rolling Stone to shine a light on Australia’s thriving pub scene, uniting Australians through a shared love of live music, in a campaign via dentsu Queensland.

‘Rolling Stones Local Legends’, powered by Keno is focused on supporting local, upcoming artists with a platform to promote their music whilst also spotlighting the foundation of live music: local pubs.

At the heart of the collaboration is a music festival running in Sydney, at Hotel Steyne, and Brisbane, at The Stock Exchange Hotel, focused on reenergising Australia’s live music scene to kick-start Keno’s long-term commitment to the industry.

Great Gable will headline the event in Brisbane, supported by Borderline, Charli Lucas and Molly Millington, and featuring local talent Steel Syndicate.

In Sydney, Blusher is the headline performer, with Borderline also playing support act, with local act Marvell.

The activation brings to life Keno’s brand platform ‘Together We Play’ by allowing these artists to join forces on-stage for the very first time. They’ll take turns playing their tunes together in an acoustic setting, creating a conversational live set that shows their music in a brand-new light.

“People don’t go to the pub specifically to play Keno,” said Scott Colvin, The Lottery Corporation head of brand.

“They go to catch up with friends, have a meal, watch a band or live sport and experience an atmosphere that you can’t get anywhere else. In amongst all of that good stuff, they might add a few games of Keno. We love having a seat at the table and wanted to celebrate all that’s good about local venues and live music with a unique partnership and event.”

“It’s no secret that local Aussie musicians and our live music industry have faced a tough few years,” said Cameron Law, dentsu Queensland head of strategy. “Festival cancellations and increasing touring costs have resulted in just three of ARIA’s Top 100 albums coming from Australian artists.

“While music discovery has evolved over the past few years, iconic local pubs and clubs like Stockies are the original home of music discovery. We loved working with Keno and Rolling Stone to bring these events to life and create remarkable connections between friends, family and strangers.”

The campaign began earlier this month to promote the music festivals in Brisbane on May 24 and Sydney on May 31. It is supported with an editorial series spotlighting Great Gable and Blusher and videos spotlighting local venues as the home of emerging talent.

