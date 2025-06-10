Keen Of Eye & Sharp Of Mind? We Need You To Judge Our Awards!

You’re doubtless aware that B&T and The Misfits Media Company (our benevolent overlords and parent company) run some of the biggest and certainly the best awards programs in adland.

But these endeavours are nothing without the agencies and businesses entering the awards and the esteemed judges ready to judge them, red pen in hand.

Coming up fast we have B&T’s Women in Media Awards, presented by Are Media. We’ve nearly finalised our judging panel for this event but exceptional and outstanding nominations will still be considered.

In November, the glorious B&T Awards will be returning once again, and we’ll once again be on the hunt for client-side marketers to join this panel.

In 2026, the usual cadre of awards will start again: 30 Under 30, Women Leading Tech and of course the spectacular Cairns Crocodiles Awards and Cairns Hatchlings.

To find out more about the process for joining the panel for any of these awards please fill in the form here. Or email [email protected].