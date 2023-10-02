Jonesy & Amanda Announce Live Stage Show

Get ready for a night of entertainment and nostalgia as WSFM’s beloved Breakfast duo, Jonesy & Amanda, commemorate an incredible 18 years on air together with a special iHeartLIVE event, “An Evening with Jonesy & Amanda.”

This exciting, one-off stage show will take place on Thursday, November 23rd, starting at 7:00 PM at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ.

Produced in the style of a live radio broadcast, the 90-minute event promises to capture the essence of Jonesy & Amanda’s popular breakfast show, with a blend of humorous banter, special guests, great music, and surprises that will keep you entertained from start to finish. The evening will also feature fan-favourite segments the show is renowned for, including Magnificent Seven, Pub Test and Tik Tok Tucker Live.

As Jonesy & Amanda celebrate their remarkable 18-year journey together, “An Evening with Jonesy & Amanda” will serve as a fitting tribute to their long-term partnership. The show will also wrap up the year in style, revisiting the best moments of 2023 with a special “Year That Was” slideshow.

Commenting on the event, Brendan ‘Jonesy’ Jones said: “I’ve always wanted to be on the stage!”

Amanda Keller added, “Yeah, well hurry up! It leaves in 5 minutes! No, in all seriousness, we are so excited for our listeners to see all the silliness behind the scenes of our show and finish the year off with a bang!”

Tickets for “An Evening with Jonesy & Amanda” will be available for purchase from this Friday, October 6th at 10:00 AM via Ticketek. Prior to tickets going on sale, Jonesy & Amanda will also be giving away tickets to lucky listeners on air, so be sure to tune in this Friday for a chance to win and secure your spot at this year’s hottest event.

In addition to regular tickets, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available to purchase. These VIP tickets offer premium seating at the front of the venue, exclusive merchandise, and a pre-show photo opportunity with Jonesy & Amanda, making it a must-have experience for dedicated fans.

“An Evening with Jonesy & Amanda” is an iHeartLIVE event, proudly presented by Tyrepower. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this incredible night of entertainment and celebration with Jonesy & Amanda. Get your tickets early, mark your calendars, and join the pair on November 23rd at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ.

Jonesy & Amanda can be heard on 101.7 WSFM each weekday morning from 6-9am, with JAM Nation airing weeknights from 6-7pm, or listen via the free iHeartRadio app.