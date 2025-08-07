John Grono Announces Retirement After Five Remarkable Decades

After a remarkable career spanning nearly five decades, widely respected researcher and industry stalwart John Grono has announced his retirement.

John’s contribution to the Australian media and advertising landscape is unparalleled. From helping introduce TV people meters to launching OMD in Australia, he has played a pivotal role in shaping audience measurement and industry collaboration. No one has worked across more joint industry projects in Australia than John.

Inducted into the MFA Hall of Fame in 2014, John has dedicated much of his career to industry service, contributing to numerous Media Federation of Australia (MFA) initiatives since the organisation’s inception in 1997. He is recognised both locally and globally as a leader in media audience research, having held official roles across all media sectors in Australia.

John began his research career in 1977 as a retail panel statistician at ACNielsen, working across Australia and New Zealand. He later held roles as a business analyst and programmer, serving major FMCG clients, before becoming part of the team that introduced TV people meters to Australia in 1991.

Among his many pioneering efforts, John led the development of Media Advisor—the first system globally to deliver overnight TV ratings to PCs, enabling clients to process reach and frequency data in-house. In 1997, he joined Clemenger BBDO as national media research director, later becoming media director of the Sydney office and joining the board. Two years later, he helped introduce OMD-Lighthouse, an early econometric modelling tool for advertisers, and he was on the first OMD Management Committee, helping merge the Clemenger and DDB media teams and launch OMD Australia in May 2000.

In 2002, John established GAP Research, an independent media research consultancy, with the MFA as its foundation client.

Throughout his career, John has served on countless cross-industry committees, representing the MFA on the OzTAM Technical Advisory Committee, Audit Bureau of Circulation, Regional TAM Users Group, IAB Australia Measurement Council, CRA Research Committee, and many more.

His expertise has contributed to several major industry measurement advancements, including the development of MOVE for the Outdoor Media Association, CineTAM for Val Morgan, and enhancements to Roy Morgan’s Single Source.

Senior leaders across the industry paid tribute:

Sophie Madden, CEO, Media Federation of Australia: “John Grono is the ultimate Changer and an unwavering force in advancing our industry’s research capabilities. His passion, depth of knowledge and tireless dedication have set a benchmark for integrity, innovation and collaboration. It’s no exaggeration to say that John has perhaps contributed more than anyone else to ensuring the strength and evolution of our industry’s research product. We thank him for his extraordinary service and wish him all the very best in his well-earned retirement.”

Peter Horgan, media consultant and former CEO, Omnicom Media Group: “Having worked with John as both an agency and industry colleague for nearly 30 years, I’ve been constantly humbled by his passion for the craft, his deep expertise, and his all-round decency as a truly wonderful human being. It was a privilege to announce his induction into the MFA Hall of Fame in 2014. Farewell, old friend – on behalf of a grateful industry, we’re all hoping you enjoy a richly deserved retirement.”

Gai Le Roy, CEO, IAB Australia: “The industry is a far better place thanks to John Grono’s incredible expertise and passion. His sharp thinking, deep knowledge, and willingness to challenge the status quo have played a huge role in making the Australian media measurement market one of the most respected in the world. But beyond the smarts, John has always been incredibly generous with his time, his ideas, and his support for others. He’s been a mentor to many, including me, and a constant presence in shaping the industry for the better. I feel very fortunate to have worked alongside John on so many projects over the last two decades and to have learned so much from him along the way.”

Barry O’Brien, founder and chairman, Atomic 212: “What an honour to say a few words about John Grono who I have known for over four decades. John is an absolute gentleman, highly caring and an extremely smart media man with a large twist of Research Geek in his portfolio. The media industry and our level of research capability in this country is all the better for the media research roles and steering committees John Grono sat on and contributed to over his stellar career. Thank you, John, for a massive contribution to the media industry and the MFA, and your well-deserved MFA Hall of Fame award in 2014.”

Monique Perry, managing director, Pacific, Nielsen Audience Measurement: “John Grono is a true gentleman, a trusted advisor, and an independent voice in our industry. John’s been the go-to for guidance on media measurement, leaving an extraordinary legacy across our industry, people, and approach to measurement innovation. Thank you for your passion, honesty, and solution-focused approach. Your decades of dedication to independent measurement’s vital role in the buying and selling of all media is deeply appreciated. And thank you for being a wonderful teacher, an active listener, and a patient mentor for nearly 30 years. You have been an enduring influence on my career and a dear friend in my life.”