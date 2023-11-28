Jimmy Hyett Drops By B&T TV To Talk Christmas Presents, AI & Basketball

Jimmy Hyett, founder and CEO of indie media shop This Is Flow, dropped by the B&T offices recently to chat about (almost) everything with Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham.

The agency has been on something of a roll recently picking up several new client wins, including A2 Milk and AirAsia. The pair also discussed the merits and the results of Hard Yakka’s sponsorship, turned partnership, with the Sydney Kings basketball team.

As ever, if seven minutes of Sparrow-on-Hyett action isn’t enough for you, there’s an extended version available as a podcast on Spotify and Acast.

The agency was also named as Australia’s Best Place to Work for 2023 in the Australia’s Best Workplaces List in the 11-99 people category earlier this year — something Hyett was very proud of.