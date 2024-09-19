JB Hi-Fi Selects Amperity To Power Its First-Party Data Strategy

JB Hi-Fi has selected Amperity to power its first-party data strategy. This strengthens JB Hi-Fi’s commitment to build a high-quality data foundation that can be used across their technology stack for automated orchestration, intelligent segmentation and predictive modeling.

With customer data constantly evolving, CDPs face significant challenges in accurately tracking customer identities across different channels, households, and personal details which is compounded by stringent privacy regulations that limit access to device and online data.

“Amperity’s CDP will help us unify and optimise the utility of our valuable first-party data whilst maintaining our commitment to privacy. This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal of enhancing customer experiences through data-driven decision making,” said Emma Caneva, general manager marketing – digital at JB Hi-Fi.

Amperity’s composable Lakehouse architecture offers flexible use of its features to enhance customer data operations including; identity resolution, AI-assisted tasks, pre-built data assets and personalisation. This allows businesses to select which Amperity capabilities to address specific data management needs and improve customer insights.

“At JB Hi-Fi, we’re committed to always delivering great experiences for our customers and look at data-driven insights to help enhance our ability to do this,” said Gary Siewert, marketing and online director at JB Hi-Fi. “Our partnership with Amperity marks a significant step towards unifying our first-party data and building a scalable foundation for more personalised engagement that will enable us to better understand and meet the changing needs of our customers across all of our channels”.

The retailer aims to unify its data using Amperity’s industry-leading Identity Resolution, enhancing data quality across all online and offline channels, providing a 360-degree view of its customers. In partnership with Amperity, JB Hi-Fi can unify, manage and activate its customers to deliver personalisation at scale.

“The customer data landscape is evolving rapidly,” said Billy Loizou, area vice president, APAC at Amperity. “Many retailers have struggled with fragmented data, limiting their strategic potential. Our partnership with JB Hi-Fi addresses this challenge head-on. Amperity’s composable solution streamlines data management, empowering JB Hi-Fi to focus on innovation rather than data wrangling”.