Jaywing Wins Media Account For InvoCare, Leading Customer Acquisition For More Than 60 Brands

Tom Geekie, CEO, Jaywing.
Data, creative and performance marketing agency, Jaywing, has been appointed by InvoCare, provider of funeral, memorial, and pet cremation services in ANZ and Singapore, to drive customer acquisition and deliver high-impact customer experiences across its Australian digital assets.

Jaywing was selected following a pitch and will lead digital services including web analytics, website design and development, in addition to paid media, conversion rate optimisation, leveraging Invocare’s Adobe Experience Manager.

The agency will give special focus to InvoCare’s national brands, White Lady Funerals, Simplicity Funerals, and Value Cremations.

“We are thrilled to partner with InvoCare to bring a new level of digital sophistication that reflects their commitment to quality, empathy, and support for families. Our team will develop online experiences that make information easily accessible, streamlines the process for families arranging services, and ultimately enhances InvoCare’s digital reach in a meaningful and impactful way,” Tom Geekie, CEO at Jaywing said.

InvoCare has over 65 websites and operates over 290 funeral locations including 17 cemeteries, private memorial parks and crematoria in Australia and New Zealand.

InvoCare has started a program of digital transformation and optimisation across its websites and will work with Jaywing to create digital experiences that support grieving families, provide easy access to information, streamline service arrangements, and facilitate lead generation for both immediate and pre-planned funeral needs.

Jaywing will leverage its technology, data, creative and performance expertise to help improve the quality of traffic visiting InvoCare’s sites, elevate the on-site user experience and boost conversion rate optimisation through paid media and search.

“InvoCare is constantly looking for new ways to enhance the service experience we provide. Jaywing’s integrated digital expertise makes them the ideal partner to help us meet our evolving needs. Together, we will build an experience that allows people to navigate our services with ease and confidence, ensuring our digital platform aligns with the same high standard of care they receive in person,” Rob Bush, InvoCare’s executive general manager of marketing and merchandise added.

