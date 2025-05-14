AdvertisingNewsletter

Jack Link's & MrBeast Announce Global Partnership, Launching New Line Of Beef Jerky

Jack Link’s, food company specialising in meat snacks like Beef Jerky, has partnered with social media content creator, businessman and philanthropist, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson). This collaboration will see a new line of meat snack products across global markets.

This partnership marks MrBeast’s first collaboration with a Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) company for a co-branded product line.

This partnership will extend across the entire APAC region, with the collaboration launching in Australia and New Zealand, and a product range of Beef Jerky and Beef Sticks expected to hit retailers across the region in 2026.

Across North America, the Jack Link’s x MrBeast collaboration introduces a new line of co-branded meat snack multipacks featuring individual-sized packs of various flavours of beef jerky and meat sticks.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with MrBeast. Jimmy’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his fans align perfectly with our values at Jack Link’s. We believe this collaboration will drive a new generation of consumers into the meat snacks category, worldwide,” Troy Link, CEO of Jack Link’s said.

This partnership targets Gen Alpha, Gen Z and their parents. Despite 33 per cent of younger consumers snacking more than three times a day, only about 9 per cent currently opt for meat snacks, according to a 2024 Nielsen study.

“I’ve been eating Jack Link’s since I can remember, so teaming up is a no-brainer. Now we get to do something super fun and tasty for our fans – I can’t wait for everyone to see what we dream up,” Donaldson said.

“MrBeast has stretched his influence and fanbase right across the APAC region, and as we continue to build and grow Jack Link’s and the meat snacks category from Australia and New Zealand to Japan and Korea, we can’t wait to bring the partnership to life across the APAC region for our retailers and introduce Jack Link’s to a whole new generation of fans,” Shannon O’Connell, managing director, Jack Link’s APAC added.

