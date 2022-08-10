“It’s Time!” Kyle Sandilands Leaves Radio Show & Rushes To Hospital To Welcome Son

Kyle Sandilands ditched his radio show this morning after hearing news his partner was about to give birth.

Sandilands was broadcasting from his home studio when he suddenly paused and said, “I think I might have to leave the show and go to the hospital.”

Jackie O, his longtime co-host, was thrilled by the news and said, “Oh, it’s time!”

According to news.com.au, Sandilands said: “Calm down, we don’t want the kid coming too soon. Guys, I’m so sorry. I feel very unprepared. I’ve got to run … I feel like I’m abandoning you, but I’m there for my child.”

Naturally, Jackie O was thrilled the moment happened while they were on air and after he had dashed off.

She said: “We’re so used to seeing everything happen in life. I wish there were a way that he could Facetime us so we could all watch – or do a live Facebook or a live Instagram.

Before the show even added for the day, Jackie O got to deliver the fabulous news that everyone was well, and Sandilands and his partner Tegan Kynaston were the proud parents of a healthy baby boy named Otto.

Kyle Sandilands is a Dad! Congrats to he and lovely partner Tegan on the arrival of baby Otto a few minutes ago.

More details on @morningshowon7 — Peter Ford (@mrpford) August 10, 2022

Sandilands baby news is absolutely lovely! What a way to start the day.