“It’s Time!” Kyle Sandilands Leaves Radio Show & Rushes To Hospital To Welcome Son
Kyle Sandilands ditched his radio show this morning after hearing news his partner was about to give birth.
Sandilands was broadcasting from his home studio when he suddenly paused and said, “I think I might have to leave the show and go to the hospital.”
Jackie O, his longtime co-host, was thrilled by the news and said, “Oh, it’s time!”
According to news.com.au, Sandilands said: “Calm down, we don’t want the kid coming too soon. Guys, I’m so sorry. I feel very unprepared. I’ve got to run … I feel like I’m abandoning you, but I’m there for my child.”
Naturally, Jackie O was thrilled the moment happened while they were on air and after he had dashed off.
She said: “We’re so used to seeing everything happen in life. I wish there were a way that he could Facetime us so we could all watch – or do a live Facebook or a live Instagram.
Before the show even added for the day, Jackie O got to deliver the fabulous news that everyone was well, and Sandilands and his partner Tegan Kynaston were the proud parents of a healthy baby boy named Otto.
Kyle Sandilands is a Dad! Congrats to he and lovely partner Tegan on the arrival of baby Otto a few minutes ago.
More details on @morningshowon7
— Peter Ford (@mrpford) August 10, 2022
Sandilands baby news is absolutely lovely! What a way to start the day.
Please login with linkedin to commentKiis 1065 KISS FM Kyle Sandilands
Latest News
Broadsheet And Glen Grant Whisky Join Forces For Melbourne Photography Exhibit
Broadsheet Media has partnered with Campari Group’s The Glen Grant Single Malt Whisky to bring a photography exhibition, Unhurried By Nature, to Melbournians this week. Unhurried by Nature is a collaboration between Broadsheet and The Glen Grant Single Malt Whisky, where four Australian photographers will present images that document nature in their unique styles. The […]
Shopper Impact Launches Bringing Synchronised Campaigns To OOH
Australian out-of-home business Shopper has launched Shopper Impact to deliver synchronised campaign creative across multiple screens in prominent shopping centre locations. Advertisers can now capitalise on side-by-side screens at shopping centre entry points and near escalators, where distraction from other signage and product offerings is at a minimum. With Shopper Impact, campaign creative can be […]
Crybaby’s Sophie Belluomo Promoted To General Manager
Creative content and production agency Crybaby Productions has announced the promotion of Sophie Belluomo to the role of general manager. Belluomo has worked for Crybaby for the last two years, and steps up from her previous role as senior production manager. She has previously worked at Foxtel, MTV Australia and Blossom Productions. With more than […]
“What A Come Back!” Dior Sticks With Depp, Renewing Seven-Figure Sauvage Contract Despite DV Allegations
Fragrance house renews Johnny Depp's contract. Presumably they've not seen Pirates Of The Caribbean three through six.
Kate & Co. PR Welcomes New Staff, Promotions And Client Wins
As this proves, it's an exciting time to be in PR. That said, B&T hasn't received glitter-filled balloons for a while.
Glow Report: Aussie Consumers Choosing Groceries Based On Environmental Standards
Report finds consumers concerned about grocery environmental standards. No one concerned about contents of meat pies.
Thinkerbell Nabs Flybuys’ Media Away From OMD
Thinkerbell nabs big win. However, B&T can't see Adam Ferrier rejoicing in Hawaiian shirt, boardies & double-pluggers.
Schapelle Corby Could Be 10’s Next Bachelorette
First date ideas for Schapelle could include boogie boarding, horticultural classes or porridge making.
Nine’s Matt Granger On Why Tennis Is The Perfect Platform For Brands To Have Fun
B&T's chatting with Nine's Matt Granger on all things tennis. But not before going down 6-4, 6-2, 6-0.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Nine’s After The Verdict Debuts & The Jury’s Still Out On If It’ll Be A Hit
The networks wheeling out the big guns for TV audiences. We're guessing that's why no one's seen Rove for a while.
Modern payment technologies helping the retail industry unlock revenue
In this opinion piece, Hayley Fisher (pictured), AUNZ country manager, Adyen describes some of the key ways the retail sector is driving sales despite global financial issues, including new payment technologies and methods. The rising cost of living might have Australians carefully tracking their spending and rethinking their lifestyle habits, but it’s yet to rear […]
Meta’s New AI Chatbot BlenderBot 3 Took One Week To Turn Racist
Sadly our robotic future is looking a lot less Jetsons and a lot more Robocop judging by this latest AR news.
whiteGREY Helps Brands Reach Sustainability Goals With whiteGREY Positive
Still putting your beer cans & wine bottles in the non-recyclables bin? whiteGREY may have the answer and more.
A Letter To The Women I’ve Learned From – It’s GroupM’s Aimee Buchanan
Even when climbing the corporate ladder to media mega stardom, Aimee Buchanan still happy to take a call from B&T.
Nine Serves Up Plans For Brands During The 2023 Tennis
Nine reveals big plans for its summer of tennis. Secretly praying Nick Kyrgios refrains from being a total dickhead.
Veridooh Snags Former AdNews Writer As Content And Communications Manager
Out-of-home (OOH) verification company Veridooh has appointed former AdNews journalist Mariam Cheik-Hussein (pictured) as content and communications manager to help drive the business’ global growth and develop community-focused initiatives. The newly-created role follows Veridooh’s $5 million capital raise which it is using to expand into new markets, beginning with the UK, and develop its suite […]
Get The Message? How The Snapchat Generation Is Communicating… Differently 😏
Understanding the Snapchat generation made easy. Understanding their obsession with smashed avo or halloumi less so.
Why Acting & Working In Alignment With Your Values Is Essential To Workplace Happiness
B&T thoroughly urges you to read this top piece from UM's Phoebe Keogh. And we're not known for our thorough urges.
HERO Agency Appoints Souad Saied As Sydney MD
HERO names Souad Saied as Sydney MD. Thankfully not for sales & strategy or it would've been a right tongue twister.
The Royals Nab Clems’ Graham Sweet As Head Of Strategy, As Tom Donald Departs
Things appear sweet again in The Royals' strategy team with the arrival of the aptly named Graham Sweet.
M&C Saatchi Still Tops For New Business Wins, But Newcomer It’s Friday Off To A Flyer
Constantly coming third in pitches? Completely revaluate your life choices with this chart of new business wins.
Ryvalmedia Retains Top Spot For New Media Wins For June
The monthly list of top performing media agencies is in! Or, the shittest performing ones if you note who's not on it.
CRA Chief Ford Ennals Announces Refresher For Radio Company
Commercial Radio Australia unveils new direction for the industry body. Magenta & mauve being considered for letterhead.
AWS’s Curiosity Kid Campaign Is A Heartwarming Tribute To Small-Scale Success
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its first Above the Line (ATL) brand campaign after a decade of being in Australia, with the feel-good ‘Curiosity Kid’ ad series showcasing the many brands using its services. The campaign, which launched on August 7, highlights how AWS can be used for innovation by local businesses, demonstrating a […]
What Aussie Brands Can Learn From Global Lessons In Sustainability Engagement
In this guest post, Stu Wragg (lead image), chief strategy officer at Herd MSL, takes a look at global brands getting the sustainability message right and the lessons Aussie brands can learn along the way… The need to address increased consumer and employee interest in the environmental and social action of business is clear to […]
SOCA Welcomes Two New Senior Hires In Farah Alias And Neil Martin
Significant Other Creative Agency (SOCA) has brought on two senior hires, with Farah Alias joining as partnerships director and Neil ‘Marty’ Martin jumping into a dual head of art role. Alias (pictured, right) brings with her a wealth of senior international experience and knowledge from DDB & BBDO Singapore, Wunderman Thompson, and most recently Rare. […]
“Insensitive Idiots!” Seven Denounced For Airing Unauthorised Olivia Newton-John Mini Series
Seven denounced for airing unauthorised Olivia Newton-John mini-series last night. Praised for not airing Xanadu.
Brandcrush Lands Former 30 Under 30 Winner As Head Of Marketplace Partnerships
Further proof winning a B&T 30 Under 30 doesn't just result in a naff trophy & bad hangover comes this appointment news.
Sorrell Forced To Halt S4 Acquisitions As Investor Concerns Escalate
It would appear Sir Martin's golden touch is no longer as glowing as his golden perma-tan.
Nielsen Study: Half Of Marketers Not Spending Enough To Get Maximum ROI
Study finds half of marketers are underspending. Yet it's the overspending ones that any agency truly wants.
Wavemaker Adelaide Announces Slew Of Senior Promotions
It is going off in Adelaide this morning. And now there's a sentence you rarely hear, isn't it?
“Bunch Of Losers!” Reporter Hilariously Trolls Pro Golfers Over Kim & Pete’s Break-Up
B&T's editorial proposition is to deliver meaningful insights into the media industry. But not this, this is just crap.
“The Impact Is Real” Campaign Launched By La Trobe Uni And CHEP
Is your brain surviving solely on the Daily Mail and Netflix binges? Why not jumpstart it with a La Trobe Uni course.
LiSTNR And Schwartz Media Kicking Goals With The Sport Podcast
If the LiSTNR comms person charges by the word they'd be hitting billionaire status with their now daily communiques.
oOh!media Snatches Josh Gurgiel Back From Thinkerbell Leadership Team
oOh!media's Josh Gurgiel returns to the fold in further evidence the damage a nude run can do at your farewell bash.
Tuesday TV Wrap: Nine’s Grease Rerun Pulls 450,000 Eyeballs, Proof We Are Hopelessly Devoted To Olivia
As if there isn't a Kleenex shortage as there is, Nine goes & airs Grease last night in hastily cobbled Olivia tribute.