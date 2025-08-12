AdvertisingNewsletter

It’s Friday Wins Creative Account For Catering Company Laissez-Faire

It’s Friday has won Laissez-Faire’s creative account to reposition the brand and launch a new logo, visual identity and website experience.

It’s Friday was tapped to elevate Laissez-Faire’s visual brand identity, with the brief stating that despite its legacy and loyal clientele, the visual identity lacked distinctiveness and prestige.

“There was a great appetite by Sara and the team at Laissez-Faire to develop a premium and bold new strategic brand positioning, logo and visual identity and website experience. The outcome has been a game-changer for the LF brand. The transformation has been chalk and cheese. The new elevated identity has given the brand a premium experience, one that matched the ambition of the business and helped separate itself from the competition with a level of distinctiveness that is just impossible to ignore. We’ve invested heavily in broadening out our brand identity service offering and we’re super proud of this work,” Pete Bosilkovski, CEO It’s Friday said.

“Exceptional experiences are at the heart of Laissez-Faire, but their outdated visual identity no longer reflected that standard. Excellence isn’t just seen, it’s felt. It lives in the details – in craft, restraint, and timeless style. The Laissez-Faire rebrand captures that essence, embodying the confidence, prestige, and unwavering commitment behind every event they deliver,” Mariah Ferrer, It’s Friday Design added.

“We’ve always been driven by a passion for excellence, whether it’s the quality of our ingredients, the creativity of our menus, or the precision of our service. But we knew our visual identity no longer reflected the premium experience we deliver. Partnering with It’s Friday allowed us to reimagine how we present ourselves to the world,” Sara Flaksbard, general manager, Laissez-Faire added.

“At every step of the way, It’s Friday stayed true to our ambition and pushed us with a new brand design identity and logo that feels as refined, bold, and meticulously crafted as the food experiences and events we create. It’s not just a new look—it’s a new chapter and we can’t wait to share it with the world,” Flaksbard added.

For over 35 years, Laissez-Faire has delivered catering and events. Its client base includes the ARIA’s, Salesforce, Canva, TikTok, and the NSW Government.

Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is a journalist at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Her beats include media owners, sustainability, fashion & beauty, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, and universities. Fredrika recently completed a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous contact rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor and is an avid reader with a particular interest in 19th and 20th century literary fiction.

