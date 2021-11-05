“It Was A No-Brainer”: Boomtown’s Brian Gallagher On Supporting The B&T Awards For A Second Year
In the lead-up to this year’s B&T Awards (presented by YouTube), we’re sitting down with each of our sponsors to find out why they’ve decided to throw their support behind the event, and how they recognise and celebrate their own achievements and success.
Here, Brian Gallagher, chairman of Boomtown…
Why did Boomtown decide to once again support the B&T Awards?
Our first year of sponsoring the B&T Awards Best Regional Media campaign in 2020 saw an outstanding and worthy award recipient in Origin Energy. This campaign has been used extensively by the Boomtown collective as a case study.
This year has seen record metro migration to Boomtown and more regional Aussies staying put, which has meant growing audiences for advertisers. It was therefore a no brainer to support the awards again, and the category’s record seven finalists demonstrate just how many more advertisers are building brands in Boomtown this year.
What are you most looking forward to at this year’s B&T Awards?
It will be a great opportunity to celebrate the successes from our industry after another challenging year.
With the B&T Awards being pretty much first cab off the rank with a major industry event post-lockdown, it’ll also be a joy to reconnect with everyone face to face. And, to be celebrating with wines from Boomtown (Young in regional NSW, to be precise) means it’ll be cheers all round – onstage and at the tables!
Boomtown is sponsoring the Best Regional Media Campaign at this year’s B&T Awards. What will the winner of this award represent?
B&T Awards finalist case studies are an integral part of our drive to demonstrate to media agencies and marketers not only where brands go boom, but how. The winner will be the best of the best among regional campaigns and showcase just what can be achieved with regional media, reaching and engaging with 9.1 million Australians.
What other ways does Boomtown recognise and celebrate the regional media industry’s achievements and success, be they big or small?
Key for us is showcasing what regional Australia can do for brands wanting to reach a rapidly growing but still beautifully uncluttered market.
Our case studies, along with other important success measures, are showcased on our planning and insights platform, the Boomtown Hub, which has now been used by more than 3,600 people in our industry.
Another successful initiative is our Boomtown Masterclasses. In the latest series, UniSuper’s Katie Gray spoke on our expert panel about the success her previous brands have had using rich, localised content. And, a case study from Newcastle Permanent (one of our B&T Awards finalists this year, in fact) demonstrated how its hyper-local approach with creative helped reinforce the brand’s deep understanding and connected more powerfully with customers as a result.
In 2022, a new Consumer Insights Panel, a new Boomtown Mood Monitor study, a new Boomtown City Lights series shining a light on regional growth centres, and more Masterclasses will mean another big year for regional Australia’s media owners and the many opportunities for brands. All of it’s about showcasing the benefits, achievements and successes to be had in Boomtown, whatever the scale.
What’s your message to all of the finalists for this year’s B&T Awards?
Enjoy the night, celebrate the excellent work from our industry across the board and be generous to the deserving winners. Being a finalist is a great achievement too in these hotly contested awards, and Boomtown wants to showcase and champion you all, irrespective of who walks off with the metal.
Do you have any tips for the MCs on holding a crowd at what is sure to be a pretty raucous event?
The jokes should be top notch and usually at the expense of our industry. That will get the crowd’s attention – especially if their work or name is called out!
The B&T Awards are a good excuse for attendees to don their glad rags in celebration. Do you have an outfit picked out already?
After lockdown, I think we’re all a bit excited about getting dressed up and making the most of it! I’ll be trying for a salt-and-pepper James Bond-type vibe, but even if I can’t carry off the look, I’m fairly proficient at carrying a martini!
The B&T Awards 2021, presented by YouTube, will be held on Friday 12 November at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, kicking off at 6pm (AEDT). Grab your ticket HERE now before they sell out!
B&T can’t wait to welcome guests to the Hordern Pavilion for a COVID-safe event! Adhering to the current NSW Public Health Order, all guests are to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or NSW Health-approved vaccination exemption upon entry to the venue.
Oh, and if you’re wondering which companies and campaigns are up for an award this year, check out parts one and two of our shortlist.
Once again, a huge thanks to YouTube and the rest of our fabulous sponsors for making this year’s B&T Awards possible!
Please login with linkedin to commentB&T Awards B&T Awards 2021 Boomtown Brian Gallagher
Latest News
Trustpilot Finds That Aussies Want Honesty & Transparency From Brands
New research by Trustpilot has found that 49 per cent of Australians now consider a brand’s stance on social, political and environmental issues before buying products or services. Additionally, 94 per cent believe that a brand’s honesty and transparency is important when it comes to purchasing decisions. The research surveyed 1,000 Australian consumers and looked […]
Man Wrongfully Identified By 7News As Alleged Cleo Smith Abductor Announces Plan To Sue
Mercifully, the whole Cleo Smith saga has come to a happy end. Unless you're Channel Seven's CFO, as you'll read here.
FriendlyJordies Settles Defamation Case Out Of Court With John Barilaro
Expect plenty of defamation lawyers in Byron this summer after what can only be described as a bumper year.
Hamish Blake, Zoe Foster-Blake & Andy Lee Front Star-Studded New Tourism Australia Ad Via M&C Saatchi
In presumably bad news for Bali's Kerobokan prison population, a new campaign is encouraging Aussies to holiday at home.
CALLIE Makes Two Strategic Appointments In Response To Growing Market Confidence
Independent Marketing, Communications and PR agency, CALLIE, has made two senior appointments to the award-winning team following several new client wins.
John Lewis Leans On ET’s Playbook For Alien-Inspired Christmas Spot
The most hotly anticipated ad of the year is here! Well, if you discount KFC's Bucketheads & White Lady Funeral Homes.
OMG Launches $1 Million Bunji Of Brands Collaboration For Advertisers With NITV And lmparja Television
Omnicom Media Group and a collective of its clients: Audible, Belong, Bonds, Google, Mazda, Pepsi co., BCF, rebel, Supercheap Auto and Unilever announced a market-leading initiative to significantly accelerate market investment in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander media. The OMG ‘Bunji of Brands’ partnership has committed $1 million with NITV and Imparja TV to be […]
“I Ain’t Going Away!” Alan Jones Bids Farewell To Sky News
Alan should be on the golf course enjoying his twilight years, but instead remains committed to just pissing people off.
Customology Sees Slew Of Promotions, Increasing Women’s Representation In Senior Leadership Team
Customology has announced several leadership changes following a wave of internal promotions to support the ongoing growth and expansion of the business. Jacqueline Carynny and Lulu Liu have joined Customology’s senior leadership team (SLT), whilst existing SLT member Katie Kriedemann has been promoted. Katie Kriedemann steps into the newly created role of operations manager, responsible […]
Pinterest is Welcoming Guests To Cannes In Cairns With An Unmissable Bush Bash!
Cannes in Cairns itinerary gets more jam-packed by the minute! Thankfully there's all that conference to sleep through.
Gay And Lesbian Tourism Australia Makes New Appointments
Gay and Lesbian Tourism announces new appointments, with the Big Banana again ruled our most homoerotic attraction.
Wednesday TV Wrap: Gogglebox Crowned In Entertainment, As Seven Bathes In Nightly Glory
A quiet night of TV last night just as the lockdown laws around dancing are relaxed. Coincidence or not?
Coopers & The Royals Unveils Ad Made From Beer-Soaked Carpet To Celebrate The End Of Melbourne’s Lockdowns
B&T definitely missed the heady smell of a pub's beer-soaked carpet during lockdown. The unsavoury toilets less so.
Commercial Radio Awards’ Live Event Has Been Cancelled
Sadly, the Commercial Radio Awards won't be live again this year, with caterer stuck with 2500 frozen arancini balls.
PHD Boasts Most Media Wins For September
PHD's tyre-marked carpark testimony to recent staff celebratory burnouts following latest survey numbers win.
Thinkerbell Remains The Top Agency For New Creative Wins For September
Thinkerbell office shag receives combined Cheezel/Prosecco dusting after agency again proves top performer.
Foxtel’s Subscriber Numbers Nudge 4 Million As Company Reports Q1s
Foxtel execs eye the "Moet and Brie" staff Christmas hamper as subscriber numbers surge in lockdown.
Bacardi Cuts Plastic In Its Gift Packs By 50 Per Cent
Bacardi, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, has announced that this holiday season its range of gift packs will contain 50 per cent less plastic than last year. Bacardi is removing a total of 147 tons of single-use plastic used annually in its gift packs through innovative new designs, which remove the […]
Google And 72andSunny Launch New Campaign For Google Nest
Google Nest gives you access to an array of topflight shows & movies all while very possibly spying on your every move.
ET Collective Launches Pro-Bono Initiative WomenKind
Brand design agency ET Collective continues to support women-led businesses by relaunching their popular pro-bono initiative WomenKind ET Collective for 2021. ET Collective is a Sydney based creative branding agency founded by creative directors Elza Avery (right) & Tania Salvati (left). With clients such as Westpac, HESTA, Little Wings and NSW Fire + Rescue etc. […]
OMD Worldwide Appoints George Manas As CEO
George Manas practicing how to say "Kwaa-luh-lum-puor" correctly after landing global OMD CEO role.
CADBURY Delivers Festive Cheer & Launches Chocolate Filled Christmas Collection
The Christmas countdown is on and CADBURY has provided an early celebratory gift, launching a range of delicious Christmas products perfect for gifting, sharing and enjoying in the leadup to Christmas Day. The debut drop fuses the family favourite flavours with a sprinkling of holiday spirit and includes a 3D Advent Calendar, CADBURY dairy milk […]
Motio Wins Four-Year Exclusive Contract With Medical Centre Network IPN
Motio have won the exclusive media and content rights to Australia’s largest medical centre network, IPN. IPN operate in over 150 Health and Wellbeing environments across Australia and will be the self-described “perfect partner” for Motio. CEO of Motio, Adam Cadwallader said: “We have been working with IPN to integrate with its customer experience model […]
“It’s Just Disgusting”: Grill’d Ad By The Monkeys Cops Backlash After Breaking AANA Code Of Conduct
It's said there's no such thing as bad publicity. However, this ad and all forms of poo jogging arguably disprove it.
Nike Takes Steps To Enter The Metaverse With Virtual Sneaker Plans
Nike unveils its virtual sneaker plans. Still has virtually no plans to stop making its shoes in Indonesian sweatshops.
VCCP Group Launches Global Content Creation Studio Girl&Bear
VCCP group launches global content studio Girl&Bear. Alas, no porridge clients to speak of at the minute.
NSW Government Calls On Sydneysiders To Get Out Their Shovels
NSW Government calls on Sydneysiders to get out their shovels. Presumably to plant a tree, not dispose of a dead body.
Domino’s Signs Better Chicken Commitment
Domino's now using more ethical chicken. Confirms its pepperoni still contains anus, hooves, snout and intestine.
iProspect Fortifies Leadership Team With Three Key Promotions
Oliver Rapson, CEO iProspect Australia, announces today the promotion of three key members of the iProspect national team.
Indie Agency Connected Continues To Grow With A Slew Of New Client Wins
Growth trajectory continues for independent agency Connected with four new clients wins. Impressively for each client, Connected has been appointed to drive significant growth via digital transformation and paid digital media. The new clients are: IMB Bank Octet My Plan Manager Forever Projects Connected, founder and CEO, Laura Hamod Barnes (main photo), said: “Coming into […]