“It Was A No-Brainer”: Boomtown’s Brian Gallagher On Supporting The B&T Awards For A Second Year

In the lead-up to this year's B&T Awards (presented by YouTube), we're sitting down with each of our sponsors to find out why they've decided to throw their support behind the event, and how they recognise and celebrate their own achievements and success.

Here, Brian Gallagher, chairman of Boomtown…

Why did Boomtown decide to once again support the B&T Awards?

Our first year of sponsoring the B&T Awards Best Regional Media campaign in 2020 saw an outstanding and worthy award recipient in Origin Energy. This campaign has been used extensively by the Boomtown collective as a case study.

This year has seen record metro migration to Boomtown and more regional Aussies staying put, which has meant growing audiences for advertisers. It was therefore a no brainer to support the awards again, and the category’s record seven finalists demonstrate just how many more advertisers are building brands in Boomtown this year.

What are you most looking forward to at this year’s B&T Awards?

It will be a great opportunity to celebrate the successes from our industry after another challenging year.

With the B&T Awards being pretty much first cab off the rank with a major industry event post-lockdown, it’ll also be a joy to reconnect with everyone face to face. And, to be celebrating with wines from Boomtown (Young in regional NSW, to be precise) means it’ll be cheers all round – onstage and at the tables!

Boomtown is sponsoring the Best Regional Media Campaign at this year’s B&T Awards. What will the winner of this award represent?

B&T Awards finalist case studies are an integral part of our drive to demonstrate to media agencies and marketers not only where brands go boom, but how. The winner will be the best of the best among regional campaigns and showcase just what can be achieved with regional media, reaching and engaging with 9.1 million Australians.

What other ways does Boomtown recognise and celebrate the regional media industry’s achievements and success, be they big or small?

Key for us is showcasing what regional Australia can do for brands wanting to reach a rapidly growing but still beautifully uncluttered market.

Our case studies, along with other important success measures, are showcased on our planning and insights platform, the Boomtown Hub, which has now been used by more than 3,600 people in our industry.

Another successful initiative is our Boomtown Masterclasses. In the latest series, UniSuper’s Katie Gray spoke on our expert panel about the success her previous brands have had using rich, localised content. And, a case study from Newcastle Permanent (one of our B&T Awards finalists this year, in fact) demonstrated how its hyper-local approach with creative helped reinforce the brand’s deep understanding and connected more powerfully with customers as a result.

In 2022, a new Consumer Insights Panel, a new Boomtown Mood Monitor study, a new Boomtown City Lights series shining a light on regional growth centres, and more Masterclasses will mean another big year for regional Australia’s media owners and the many opportunities for brands. All of it’s about showcasing the benefits, achievements and successes to be had in Boomtown, whatever the scale.

What’s your message to all of the finalists for this year’s B&T Awards?

Enjoy the night, celebrate the excellent work from our industry across the board and be generous to the deserving winners. Being a finalist is a great achievement too in these hotly contested awards, and Boomtown wants to showcase and champion you all, irrespective of who walks off with the metal.

Do you have any tips for the MCs on holding a crowd at what is sure to be a pretty raucous event?

The jokes should be top notch and usually at the expense of our industry. That will get the crowd’s attention – especially if their work or name is called out!

The B&T Awards are a good excuse for attendees to don their glad rags in celebration. Do you have an outfit picked out already?

After lockdown, I think we’re all a bit excited about getting dressed up and making the most of it! I’ll be trying for a salt-and-pepper James Bond-type vibe, but even if I can’t carry off the look, I’m fairly proficient at carrying a martini!

