INVNT Delivers Final Draw Ceremony for AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026

Global live brand storytelling agency INVNT has delivered the Final Draw Ceremony for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, held Tuesday 29 July at Sydney Town Hall. The high-profile event, broadcast live to audiences across Asia and beyond, marked a major milestone on the road to Asia’s premier women’s football tournament.

Commissioned by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) following a competitive pitch, INVNT was tasked with producing a culturally resonant, globally relevant experience that would captivate both in-person attendees and a worldwide broadcast audience. The ceremony revealed the tournament groupings for the 12 qualified national teams, setting the stage for the competition taking place from 1–21 March 2026 across Sydney, Perth, and the Gold Coast.

“The AFC Women’s Asian Cup is more than a tournament — it’s a celebration of growth, unity, and ambition across Asia,” said Laura Roberts, managing director APAC at INVNT.

“We were honoured to bring this vision to life through a show that fused AFC’s dynamic brand with Australia’s vibrant cultural identity. From stage design to storytelling, every element was crafted to inspire fans and elevate the global profile of women’s football.”

The event’s creative direction drew from the energy of football arenas and the diversity of AFC’s 47 Member Associations, blending Indigenous Australian motifs with stadium-inspired visuals to reflect the tournament’s inclusive spirit.

Sarah Walsh, chief operating officer of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ Local Organising Committee, added: “The Final Draw is a significant milestone on the road to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, and we were thrilled to host it at Sydney Town Hall. INVNT’s creative execution helped set the tone for what promises to be a landmark tournament for women’s football in our region.”

The ceremony also coincided with strong early ticket sales, underscoring the growing momentum behind women’s football in Australia and across Asia.

