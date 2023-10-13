INVNT™ Announces Tech And Innovation Driven Line Up For SXSW

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



    INVNT has announced its innovation-packed line-up of disruptive trailblazers who will be sharing their ideas and expertise on “The Discovery Stage” in the Tech & Innovation Expo from 18 to 21 October at SXSW Sydney.

    Centered around future-forward conversations, the Discovery Stage presented by INVNT is providing four days of emerging ideas and disruptive conversations, where attendees can go deep into the topics, trends and emerging technologies transforming the world. With topics as diverse as the culture of fandom, the future of design innovation, space, robotics, the convergence of art and AI, and many others, audiences will hear directly from the people shaping the future across all domains.

    INVNT’s line-up of headline speakers presenting include:

    • Adam Spencer – Maths geek, Television Presenter, Comedian and Author
    • Alice Motion – Associate Professor & Deputy Director, Sydney Nano Institute at University of Sydney
    • Ashley Chang – YouTube Culture & Trends Lead, APAC at Google
    • Betty – Founder and CEO at Deadfellaz
    • Chris Szymczak – Innovation Manager at UNICEF
    • Christopher McNamara – Chief Revenue Officer at Remote
    • Craig Kuszny – Global Culinary Innovation Manager at v2food
    • Dan Brockwell – Co-Founder & Head of School at Earlywork
    • Dr Ben Hamer – Chief Futurist, Professor, Future of Work Influencer
    • Dr James Petrie – CEO at Nourish Ingredients
    • Dr Karl Kruszelnicki – Australian Science Communicator
    • Dr Michael Bewley – VP, AI & Computer Vision at Nearmap
    • Dr Michelle Dickinson (Nanogirl) – Nanotechnologist & Science Educator
    • Dr Mike Haywood – Co Founder at BlockTrust & Brandpay
    • Ernesto Rodríguez Vecilla – Head of Culinary Innovation at Nourish Ingredients
    • Felicity McVay – Presenter with Forbes, Advisor
    • Fiona Wang – Co-Founder at The Fluid Project
    • Gareth Leeding – Global Chief Strategy Officer at Livewire
    • Gemma O’Brien – Internationally renowned Designer and Artist
    • Hannon Comazzetto – CEO & Founder at AirRobe
    • Happy Decay – Australian Street Artist / Muralist
    • Hayden Cox – Founder of Haydenshapes and Inventor of FutureFlex
    • Hichame Assi – CEO at Envato
    • Ian Gardiner – Investment Partner at Jelix Ventures and Co-Founder at Innovation Bay
    • James Bergin – Executive General Manager – Technology Strategy & Integration at Xero
    • Jeanette Cheah – CEO & Co-Founder at HEX Ed
    • Jonathan Williams – Head of Marketing at Polestar
    • Jordy Kitschke – Founder at Flux
    • Jules Lund – Australian television presenter and founder of TRIBE
    • Justin Drape – CEO and Co-Founder at Exceptional ALIEN & Co-Founder at The Monkeys
    • Karen Ferry – Executive Creative Director, Writer and Television Personality
    • Karima Ben Abdelmalek – CEO / President at Happn
    • Karlie Noon – PhD Candidate in Astronomy and Astrophysics
    • Kate Darvill – Contributing Fashion Editor at Vogue Australia and Director at Rebornn
    • Kate Marsden – Head of Global Brand Partnerships at Canva
    • Kerry Murphy – Co-Founder/CEO at The Fabricant
    • Kim Berry – Editor at Food & Drink Business
    • Kitty Lo – Principal Data Scientist at Nearmap
    • Kyle Redding – Global Partner Development at AWS (Amazon Web Services)
    • Leah Simmons – Creator / Founder – KAAIAA
    • Leanne Robers – Co-Founder & Co-CEO at She Loves Tech
    • Lee Constable – Science Communicator, Television Presenter and Biologist
    • Luella Moore – Games Festival Program Manager at SXSW Sydney
    • LYDS – Experimental Performance Artist
    • Mark Liu – Founder at Zero-Waste Fashion
    • Mary Lou Ryan – Co-founder & Director of Sustainability at Bassike
    • Matt Hermans – Mixed Reality Creator / Founder at Electric Lens Co.
    • Mick Carr – Founder & CEO at Grub Lab
    • Miguel Maestre – Spanish-Australian Chef and Restaurateur
    • Neil Perry – Australian Chef, Restaurateur, Author and Television Presenter
    • Patrick Millington Buck – Senior Marketing Manager, Commercial Partnerships at Virgin Australia
    • Paul Swann – Executive Creative Tinker at Thinkerbell
    • Professor Genevieve Bell – Distinguished Professor & Director, School of Cybernetics
    • Professor Rocky Scopelliti – World-Renowned Futurologist
    • Rachael Williams – Head of Personal Systems at HP Australia and New Zealand
    • Rajiv Parikh – President at TooFar Media
    • Renece Brewster – CEO and Co-founder at Visual Domain, Co MD at Girls In Tech Australia
    • Richy Penny – Master Networker, DJ & Entrepreneur
    • Roger Chandler – Vice President and General Manager Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment at Intel Corporation
    • Rowena Westphalen – SVP Solution and Customer Advisory at Salesforce
    • Sarah Moran – Founder and CEO at Girl Geek Academy
    • Scott Cleaver – Chief Innovation Officer at No Standing
    • Scott Cullather – President & CEO, [INVNT GROUP] and CEO, INVNT.ATOM
    • Tim York – CEO at v2food
    • Tom Nash – Keynote Speaker, DJ and Quadruple Amputee
    • Veronica Mason – High-Performance Coach, Technology Lawyer
    • Wade Kingsley – Founding Partner at Adroitly

    The events will also feature special appearances & experiential moments from the members of INVNT team.

    “The Discovery Stage is going to be a standout stage for SXSW Sydney, and as leaders in the innovation and technology space – we’re grateful that the team has trusted INVNT with the curation of the stage. We’ve got a line-up of thought-leaders, innovators, and creators from some of the world’s most impactful brands. Adopting our mantra of ‘Challenge Everything’, we’re going to be challenging conventions and driving forward conversations and stories set to disrupt, and inspire the future of creativity. We’ve developed our programming to ignite ideas and drive provocative conversations for entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, tech and innovation enthusiasts.” said Laura Roberts, managing director of [INVNT GROUP] APAC.

    The Discovery Stage will be held at the SXSW Sydney Tech and Innovation Expo of the International Convention Center (ICC) Sydney, from October 18-21, with the wider SXSW Sydney Event running from October 15-22.




