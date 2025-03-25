Intuit QuickBooks Confronts Past Negative Perceptions To Spark Brand Refresh Via R/GA

Intuit QuickBooks, cloud-based accounting and financial management software company, has launched a new campaign via R/GA, newly independent agency, to refresh the brand.

The campaign rolls out across multiple channels on 17 March.

In-depth qualitative research with accountants around the country revealed many of them had scepticism based on their limited experience of the product many years ago. To spark a refresh, Intuit QuickBooks and R/GA Australia launched a campaign that confronted the negatives of the past head-on. The ‘QuickBooks Re-Review’ leans into old perceptions, reviving past reviews – only to dismantle them.

And here’s the kicker—the numbers prove it. Now, more accountants than ever recognise Intuit QuickBooks as a real contender. Interviews with accountants revealed a saving of up to 30 hours a week using QuickBooks when one firm compared it to previous accounting software, another reporting year-end compliance that once took four hours now takes just four minutes.

“We approached this campaign from an accountant-first perspective, listening to their feedback on past inefficiencies and old reviews. With over 100 product and feature improvements and an influx of positive reviews today, we felt it was time to shift those long-held beliefs and invite accountants to take another look at QuickBooks,” Kirsty Hollis, senior brand manager at Intuit QuickBooks said.

“If someone has had a negative perception of you for a long time, you can’t expect to win them over by saying, “Hey, look at me, I’m great now”. Yes, you’ve got to earn their attention. But more importantly, you’ve got to earn their trust. I have huge respect for Intuit QuickBooks for being bold enough to go on that journey,” Seamus Higgins, chief creative officer at R/GA Australia added.

“We have the challenge of ensuring that our message is seen by accountants, but reaching them isn’t enough without a bold, stand-out message. The QuickBooks Re-Review is exactly the brave approach we need to grab the attention of our core target and ensure that they give QuickBooks the second chance it deserves,” Will Chapman, managing partner at Avenue C said.

