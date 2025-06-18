Intuit Inc. Unveils Suite Of Tools For Mailchimp To Help Marketers Better Understand Customer Data

Intuit Inc., the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, has announced a new suite of tools and integrations designed to help marketers and small—and mid-sized businesses better understand and leverage its customer data, unveiled during its flagship event FWD: London and building on momentum from its recent FWD: Sydney.

Sustainable growth has become more challenging than ever in an increasingly uncertain business environment. According to a survey commissioned by Intuit Quickbooks, 71 per cent of SMBs are concerned with customer acquisition.

Mailchimp’s latest set of tools are designed to address this need by providing a connected, data-driven solution that empowers businesses to engage with customers more effectively, boost conversions, drive repeat business, and generate more referrals—accelerating long-term growth.

Built on the Intuit platform, these tools leverage AI to segment data and surface actionable insights for the user with higher-quality zero-party data, enhancing the insights they can glean and act on. By automating these tasks, the Intuit platform is powering done-for-you experiences that are saving businesses time and giving them more insights to better run and grow their business.

“SMBs and SMEs across Australia are facing high operating costs, tighter budgets, and reduced consumer spending. As a result, they’re being forced to do more with less,” said Anthony Capano, regional director, APAC, Intuit Mailchimp.

“Our latest innovations are focused on giving them the tools to eliminate complexity and make their customer data work harder. By ensuring that their tools work together to help manage growth. They can now connect advertising, marketing automation and customer insights in one place, ensuring they show up at the right moment, with the right message, every time.”

Over the past year, Mailchimp has focused on updating its marketing product to strengthen its ability to drive revenue for brands, totalling over 2,000 product updates and enhancements since December 2024. This includes enhancements like simpler audience segmentation, faster loading times across the app, a more powerful marketing automation flows feature (formerly customer journey builder), and more.

These latest product features represent the next step in Intuit’s journey to become the end-to-end business platform that integrates the power of Mailchimp and QuickBooks, enabling customers to both run and grow its business, all in one place.

The following products were announced at Mailchimp’s FWD: London event

New and enhanced lead generation integrations with Meta, TikTok, Google, Snapchat, and LinkedIn— designed to help businesses automate, streamline, and optimise every step of the lead-to-conversion journey. With these new integrations, marketers can seamlessly bring lead information from its social and paid advertising campaigns into Mailchimp, helping them build richer, more comprehensive customer profiles and automatically nurture leads with hyper-personalised marketing campaigns in real time.

with Meta, TikTok, Google, Snapchat, and LinkedIn— designed to help businesses automate, streamline, and optimise every step of the lead-to-conversion journey. With these new integrations, marketers can seamlessly bring lead information from its social and paid advertising campaigns into Mailchimp, helping them build richer, more comprehensive customer profiles and automatically nurture leads with hyper-personalised marketing campaigns in real time. The availability of more than 100 new pop-up templates , allowing businesses to grow its customer base with less work by using highly customisable pop-up forms for deeper targeting, effective data collection, and more personalised campaigns. The latest pop-up form templates were designed for businesses in the education and non-profit, health and wellness, and arts and entertainment sectors.

, allowing businesses to grow its customer base with less work by using highly customisable pop-up forms for deeper targeting, effective data collection, and more personalised campaigns. The latest pop-up form templates were designed for businesses in the education and non-profit, health and wellness, and arts and entertainment sectors. More robust and intuitive custom reports with the Metrics Visualizer, giving marketers over 40 different performance analytics to easily compare and analyse data across email and SMS channels to build insightful reports and visualisations, and get the granular insights they need to understand their campaign performance.

These advancements will expand on the efficiencies that Mailchimp customers have come to expect.

“It’s nice to have such an ease of access to information. It feels like we’re not having to do as much digging or joining the dots as much, which is really nice,” said Freya Doggett, digital marketing officer at Serpentine Galleries. “Mailchimp really simplifies things that are complicated by nature.”

