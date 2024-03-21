Integral Ad Science Earns MRC Accreditation For Integrated Third-Party Calculation & Reporting On YouTube

Integral Ad Science has announced it has earned accreditation from the Media Rating Council (MRC) for its integrated third-party calculation and reporting of YouTube video viewability for desktop and mobile (web and app) using Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners (ADH-MP).

“Our latest accreditation from the MRC for third-party calculation and reporting of YouTube viewability further solidifies IAS’s position as the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality,” said Kevin Alvero, chief compliance officer at IAS. “Advertisers can continue to transact with IAS for high-quality reporting of digital advertising campaigns”.

The full scope of the accreditation covers IAS’s third-party calculation and reporting of Google ADH-MP measurement data from the Google Ads, Display & Video 360, and YouTube Reserve services. Calculation and reporting are with respect to Google YouTube Video Impressions, Viewable Video Impressions, and related Viewability metrics across Desktop, Mobile Web, and Mobile In-App environments. Advertising formats include Google’s YouTube skippable in-stream ads, non-skippable in-stream ads, standard in-stream, YouTube in-stream select, and bumper ads.

“We congratulate IAS for achieving accreditation for their third-party calculation and reporting of YouTube video impression delivery and viewability based on audited ADH data,” said George Ivie, CEO and executive director, MRC. “IAS’ expansion of their accreditation in this area continues to show their commitment to transparency and to the MRC process”.

IAS is a leader in the media quality space and continues to meet the rigorous requirements necessary to achieve MRC’s accreditation. This latest achievement further demonstrates IAS’s commitment to bringing even greater transparency and quality to all aspects of the digital measurement landscape.