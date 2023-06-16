Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels in Australia

Instagram Launches Broadcast Channels in Australia
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Mark Zuckerberg announced this morning that Instagram is expanding its broadcast channels globally – including to Australia.

    This update will give millions of creators a new way to directly engage with their followers at scale in real time.

    Broadcast channels are a public, one-to-many messaging tool creators can use to help followers stay in-the-know with the latest updates and behind the scenes moments using text, photo, video, voice notes and polls. Followers can then react to content in real time and participate in polls, with more features coming soon.

    Everyone from Taylor Swift via Taylor Nation’s broadcast channel, to local creators like Adele Maree are creating Instagram Broadcast channels, with unique and behind the scenes content which are engaging their followers in personable ways that involve them the most. Other Aussie Creators with Broadcast Channels include:

    Kat Clark – gives her followers a glimpse into her day to day, from finding the perfect birthday outfit, to asking followers for their opinion on daily vlog content.
    Ozzy Man Reviews – shares latest video releases with followers and insights into his fave TV shows (Succession fans unite)

    Here’s how to join a broadcast channel:

    • Access the link to the broadcast channel on a mobile device via a creator’s Story sticker, the link pinned to their profile or, as an existing follower, a one-time notification sent when a creator starts a new channel.
    • Tap “Join broadcast channel.” People not yet following the creator will be prompted to do so.
    • After joining the channel, it will appear in the Instagram inbox next to other message threads.
    • Followers can react to content and vote in polls, but cannot send messages. They can also share a link to their favourite creators’ broadcast channels so friends can follow and join.
    • Anyone can discover the broadcast channel and view the content. All followers will receive the first notification inviting them to join the broadcast channel; however, only followers who have joined will receive subsequent notifications for new updates. Followers can leave or mute broadcast channels at any time, or turn off a creator’s broadcast channel notifications entirely.

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Beautiful teenage girl standing next to neon light and listening music
    • Marketing

    IAS Launches Its Quality Attention Measurement Product

    Integral Ad Science, a global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced the launch of its Quality Attention post-bid measurement product. Quality Attention combines IAS’s unique access to more than 280 billion daily digital interactions with rigorous attention research to create a powerful way for marketers to get a greater impact from their advertising campaigns. […]

    Three Marketing Lessons From Thrive’s “Decades Ahead” With LEGO, Tinder & Stihl
    • Marketing

    Three Marketing Lessons From Thrive’s “Decades Ahead” With LEGO, Tinder & Stihl

    Yesterday, Thrive PR brought together the master marketing minds behind Lego, Tinder, and Stihl to discuss their approach to innovation, and how these great brands stay “decades ahead” of the competition. Head of marketing at LEGO Australia, Angie Tutt, director of communications for Australia at Tinder, Kirsty Dunn, and marketing director for Stihl Australia, Joanne […]

    2degrees Takes Us Back To The First Year In History
    • Marketing

    2degrees Takes Us Back To The First Year In History

    The latest campaign from 2degrees and TBWA\NZ ‘Value for the Ages’ takes us back to 536 AD, the worst year in human history, to show how great value from 2degrees can make even the toughest of times marginally better. 2degrees has been fighting for fair to offer New Zealanders great value from the very beginning, […]

    The photo was taken indoors in a domestic room by photographing over the model's shoulder. There is a website visable on the device screen. I own the copyright to the website design and the copyright of all photos shown on the screen.
    • Marketing

    Outbrain Launches “Onyx” A New Branding Platform Built to Maximise Attention

    Outbrain Inc. today announced Onyx by Outbrain, a new branding platform designed to maximise business impact of awareness and consideration campaigns. Onyx runs exclusively within dedicated, in-article environments across Outbrain’s premium publisher partners. Onyx is designed to meet brand objectives and deliver value beyond traditional ‘ad views’ by leveraging Outbrain’s 15+ years of technology built […]

    IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets
    • Marketing

    IAS Expands TikTok Partnership For Brand Safety Measurement To 23 New Markets

    Integral Ad Science (IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimisation platform, today announced a significant expansion with TikTok, bringing its industry-leading Total Media Quality brand safety and suitability measurement product to advertisers in 23 new markets. This expansion further cements IAS’s deep partnership with TikTok and adds to the seven countries where brand safety […]