DEPT Australia Expands Team With Former Wunderman Leader

Global digital agency DEPT has hired Christine Watts as its new client director for creative & media in Australia.

With over 15 years of experience in leading global agencies, Watts brings a wealth of expertise in client service, business development and leadership to the team. In this new role, Watts will contribute to the marketing and tech services company’s growth leading relationships with clients such as eBay, Ancestry, Canon, Grill’d and PBS Kids.

She has built an impressive career across various roles in the advertising industry. Her journey includes six and a half years in the United States and a leadership position at Wunderman in New York.

“DEPT stands out as a true leader in the industry and I’ve had my eyes on them for a while,” said Watts. “I am thrilled to join an already high-performing team and can’t wait to leverage our expertise in creativity and data to help clients achieve their business goals. Also, there’s the bonus that they’re a B-Corp, it’s something I’m personally really passionate about.”

Jessica White, VP of creative & media added: “It’s not often you find someone that brings such a unique global business perspective and that puts human relationships at the core of their job. We’re sure Christine will have a massive impact on our team and how we continue to put client relationships at the centre of how we do business.”

In addition to Watts, DEPT has also hired Zach Edwards as senior cultural strategist. Zach’s innovative thinking has led to award-winning campaigns for Australia Post, ANZ, Guide Dogs Australia, Dulux, and the VicGov Department of Health.

With offices in Sydney and Melbourne and a staff of over 150, DEPT has cemented its position as a “booming” strategic and innovation hub in the wider APAC region, delivering impactful digital solutions that resonate with the values of its clients.