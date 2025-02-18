Hotel Group Capella Appoints Lucas Gimenez Polcheira Director Sales & Marketing

Capella Sydney has announced the appointment of Lucas Gimenez Polcheira as the new director of sales and marketing.

Gimenez Polcheira joins Capella Sydney from Accor, where he served as the commercial director at Sofitel Sydney Wentworth. During his tenure, Lucas successfully repositioned the hotel within the premium market following its $70 million renovation in 2024.

With more than 20 years of global experience in senior leadership roles across the hospitality sector, Lucas brings a wealth of expertise in sales, marketing, and revenue generation to Capella Sydney. His career has been marked by an ability to drive significant business growth and successfully navigate large-scale organisational change.

“Lucas’s deep experience in commercial strategy and his passion for innovation make him the ideal fit for Capella Sydney,” said Marc von Arnim, General Manager of Capella Sydney. “His expertise in both sales and marketing, combined with his proven success in Sydney’s competitive luxury market, will be instrumental in building upon our recent recognition as ‘Best Luxury Hotel’ at the 2024 Luxury Travel Gold List Awards. This appointment further strengthens our position as Australia’s leading luxury hotel, as we continue to lead the way as masters in the craft of hospitality.”

In his new role, Gimenez Polcheira will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s sales and marketing strategy, focusing on expanding the hotel’s market reach, driving revenue across multiple channels, and fostering key partnerships. He will continue to build Capella Sydney’s reputation as a leading luxury destination, ensuring a seamless, elevated guest experience across all touchpoints.

“I am thrilled to join Capella Sydney, a hotel renowned for its commitment to excellence and luxury,” said Gimenez Polcheira. “I look forward to working with the exceptional team here to build on Capella Sydney’s outstanding reputation and to deliver exceptional results for both our guests and the hotel.”

Before joining Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, Gimenez Polcheira held senior leadership positions within the Accor group and with other prestigious hotel brands in Australia, including InterContinental Hotels Group and 8Hotels. In these roles, he successfully delivered growth strategies and expanded market presence in both established and emerging markets, further establishing himself as a dynamic and results-driven leader in the hospitality industry