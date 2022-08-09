InsideOut PR Wins Prestige InHome Care Account

Sydney PR agency InsideOut PR has been appointed for Prestige InHome Care, an in-home aged care service with a focus on media relations.

InsideOut PR worked with Prestige Inhome Care back in 2013 and again in 2017 launching their public relations and advertising program; and supporting their growing profile in the market.

Founder and CEO of InsideOut PR, Nicole Reaney (pictured) said: “We are excited to be working with Prestige InHome Care again and continuing our relationship. The aged care sector is facing extreme pressures and is more essential than ever. We hope this campaign supports the amazing people in aged care.”

InsideOut PR will be leveraging its extensive health, aged care and lifestyle experience to bring greater support to this sector.

InsideOut PR is partner of global communications group IPREX and works across B2C and B2C brands across sectors including Retail, Food, Fashion, Lifestyle, Consumer Goods, Health, Technology and Corporate. The agency has extensive and proven experience in the health domain.