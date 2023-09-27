HypeAuditor Study: Aussie Influencers Strongly Support The Voice Referendum

HypeAuditor, the AI analytics platform for brands seeking fair, transparent, and effective influencer marketing, analyses how influencers and brands are taking a stance on social media about the Australian Indigenous Voice referendum taking place on October 14.

Since the referendum has been announced in 2022, it has been a contentious topic in the media, in parliament and within different community groups. As voting day approaches, tensions rise and misinformation spreads and public figures including politicians are trying to sway the voters.

According to the latest Resolve Political Monitor survey, 58 per cent of voters aged 18 to 35 are strong yes supporters to enshrine an Indigenous consultative body in the Constitution. However, opinion polls suggest that most Australians do not and that majority is growing – 43 per cent Yes vs. 57 per cent No.

Brands and influencers are increasingly taking to social media to take a stance as well as to influence their followers to follow suit. According to HypeAuditor’s 2023 State of Influencer Report, Instagram remains crucial for Aussie brands due to its large and active user base, with more than 12 million monthly active users in the market.

The past three months have been 1,773 posts on Instagram about the referendum, shared by a total of 805 influencers, reaching over 4.5 million people. 87.5 per cent of the Instagram posts included the #VoteYes hashtag and only 2.5 per cent were against the referendum and used the #VoteNo hashtag in their social media posts.

73 per cent of the influencers to post about where they stand when it comes to the Voice to Parliament are nano influencers, with a follower count between 1,000 and 10,000. Nano influencers represent the largest category of all content creators on Instagram and TikTok and they maintain the top spot when it comes to having the strongest connection with their audience, with an Engagement Rate (ER) of 2.78 per cent on Instagram and of 12.6 per cent on TikTok.

ER on Instagram shows how good the quality of posts is and how well an account interacts with its followers. A good Instagram engagement rate is between 2-3 per cent and anything above 3 per cent is considered high engagement.

Below is a list of the top 5 influencers who have been posting favourably about the Voice:

Celeste Barber

Courtney Act

Melissa Leong

Api Robin

Em Rusciano

The Top 5 hashtags used by influencers are

Alex Frolov, CEO and co-founder, HypeAuditor said: “The Australian Indigenous Voice referendum will be such a critical point in the country’s history that it is not surprising to see the level of interest it has garnered over social media. While many influencers, brands and organisations might have deliberately chosen to remain silent in this discussion at the beginning, we can clearly see a turning point on social media as voting day approaches and tensions mount.

“As influencer marketing continues to be a key component of many marketing campaigns across the country, the Voice will no doubt become a criteria brands and marketers will consider when selecting the influencers they want to align themselves with. So influencers are treading a fine line here. There is this urge to use their platform to stand up for what they believe in and do what they believe is the right thing, but on the other hand they also run the risk of potentially significantly reducing their future partnership opportunities with brands”.