Indie Media Agency Yango Welcomes Amy Carr As Its General Manager Of Growth

Independent media agency Yango has announced the appointment of senior marketing executive Amy Carr as its new general manager of growth.

In the newly created role, Carr will be responsible for leading the agency’s new business initiatives.

Carr brings more than 15 years of media and leadership experience to Yango. She was most recently at Omnicom-affiliate Foundation Australia, where she was head of client collaboration and group business director, managing client Diageo. Before this, Carr held senior positions within PHD and Publicis Groupe, where she led client partnerships with global brands including PepsiCo, Google, Daikin, Kenvue and Bayer.

Carr was a finalist in B&T’s Women in Media in 2023.

Carr’s appointment follows its adoption of a full-service media model. The agency’s expanded remit now encompasses SEO and content, communications and creator strategy, and cross-channel media planning and buying.

“I’m delighted to introduce Amy as our new General Manager of Growth. Amy is a dynamic leader with a deep understanding of the Australian media landscape. Her client-centric approach and ability to build strong relationships will be instrumental in uncovering new business opportunities and fostering long-lasting partnerships with our clients,” Yango managing partner Nick Murdoch said.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Yango. As a business that has been quietly delivering exceptional results for its clients, I’m eager to introduce Yango’s innovative solutions to a wider audience. It’s time to shine a spotlight on the incredible work that the talented Yango team has been doing and invite more like-minded clients to experience the offering,” Carr added.

Yango is an independent, full-service media agency located in Sydney. Its clients include BYD, CBHS Health, Frasers Property Industrial, Toby’s Estate, Actor Pharma, Amber Tiles and Scape Student Living.