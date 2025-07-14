Indie Agency Orange Line Adds Health & Wellness Brand Sports Research To Its US Roster

Independent digital marketing agency Orange Line has announced its partnership with Sports Research, a US health and wellness brand, to head a comprehensive full-funnel digital strategy focused on e-commerce growth.

Founded in 1980, Sports Research is a family-owned and operated company based out of Los Angeles, California, with a portfolio of over 300 premium nutritional supplement SKUs and workout products.

Orange Line has been appointed to lead a full-funnel digital strategy spanning SEO, CRO, email and SMS, web development, data and analytics and paid media.

“Partnering with Orange Line has been an exceptional experience. They bring stellar organisation in their ways of working, clear communication, and a truly enjoyable team dynamic. Their innovative, forward-thinking strategies consistently adapt to evolving market and technology trends, keeping our brand ahead of the curve,” said Marshall Spellmeyer, UI/UX designer at Sports Research.

“Every interaction with Orange Line reflects a commitment to excellence and insight, making collaboration both effective and genuinely fun to partner with such a great team. I’m confident we’ll see rapid success partnering with Orange Line and value their team tremendously.”

“We’re really excited to work alongside Sports Research during this important phase of growth. With our team members based in both Sydney and LA, we’re able to offer seamless, real-time support across time zones. Combined with our data-driven approach and strong commercial focus, we’re well-placed to help accelerate their growth and deliver long-term impact,” added David Klein, co-founder at Orange Line.

This partnership expands Orange Line’s growing US client base and further establishes the agency as a leader in delivering performance-driven, digital marketing solutions for global clients