In Its 50th Year SBS Launch New Raunchy Campaign, Via Droga5

As SBS celebrates its 50th birthday in 2025, the broadcaster has launched a new campaign. The tagline, “We Go There”, recognises the broadcaster’s history of taking risks, breaking boundaries, and boldly treading where others won’t.

The provocative film that can only be viewed on SBS sits within a larger campaign, created by Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song. Directed by Damien Shatford from The Sweetshop. The campaign includes creative executions across television, outdoor and digital that reinforce SBS’s role as the network that continually dares to push the envelope.

“At SBS we know who we are and in our 50th year this unique campaign pays tribute to that heritage”, said Jane Palfreyman, chief marketing and commercial officer at SBS. “We are a national broadcaster who is prepared to truly go there. To challenge, to inform, and to provoke with purpose.”

“We also know many Australians affectionately, if not jokingly, think SBS stands for Sex Before Soccer… and we’re okay with that. This campaign acknowledges that legacy, as well as the place of trust that SBS has built in the minds of millions of Australians. Amid the intense competition in the streaming sector, this campaign acknowledges there are still some TV shows that really stand out – and these can only be found on SBS On Demand.

“While the creative is playful, clever and encourages audiences to reappraise our brand, we’ve also thought carefully about how we show the various creatives in this campaign, in line with our standards and audience expectations.”

The campaign is spearheaded with a 60 second film so daring that it can’t be played anywhere but SBS. Its also complemented by a series of billboards, featuring bold headlines.

The media strategy and planning is led by Hearts and Science.

“This campaign is more than just provocative—it has all the DNA of SBS. Every scene represents something you’ll see on the platform that you won’t see anywhere else”, said Palfreyman.

“Even the format—creating an ad that can’t be seen everywhere—brings that idea to life.”

Campaign Credits

Client: SBS

Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer: Jane Palfreyman

Head of Creative: Joel Noble

Head of Marketing and Media: Uma Oldham

Project Lead: Becky Honey

Marketing Manager: Lauren Phelan

Creative Manager: Peter Jeffs

Producer: Amanda Galkin

Agency: Droga5

Chief Executive Officer ANZ: Matt Michael

Chief Creative Officer APAC: Tara Ford

Chief Client Officer: Belinda Drew

Executive Creative Director: Barbara Humphries

Creative Director: Sam Dickson

Creative Director: Cameron Bell

Associate Creative Director: Lennie Galloway

Associate Creative Director: Thomas Gledhill

Head of Strategy: Ben De Castella

Senior Producer: Elliot Liebermann

Senior Business Director: Samar Karim

Production Company: The Sweetshop

Director: Damien Shatford

Producer: Allison Lockwood

Co-Managing Director: Edward Pontifex

Co-Managing Director: Greg Fyson