“I’ll Call You A W@nker!” The Project’s Hamish MacDonald Gets Roasted By Guest
By Mary Madigan
10’s Hamish Macdonald coped a tongue lashing by Australian computer scientist, Dr Craig Wright on The Project.

Macdonald sat down with Dr Wright on The Project, which will air on Sunday. But things took an ugly turn when Macdonald asked the scientist about claims he had made in the past, where he said he founded bitcoin but had used the pseudonym, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Macdonald wanted Dr Wright to provide proof of his claims, which didn’t end well.

News.com.au, reported that Dr Wright said: “Look up a law book, and look what proof is, and do a course.

“And when you come back, and you actually know what the f**k you’re talking about, then we can have a discussion. Otherwise, you’re just being a w@nker.”

MacDonald hit back and asked, “Why get irritated and start swearing?”

“I’m Australian – and if you’re going to be a w@nker, I’ll call you a w@anker,” Dr Wright said.

It was a very wild exchange, which will make for some interesting viewing on Sunday night! It’ll also be interesting to see if the drama will translate to bigger ratings for The Project.

Macdonald, of course, is a much-loved member of The Project panel, who recently opened up about being threatened by journalists wanting to “out” him.

