If you want to future-proof your relationships, experience is your greatest asset.

The Client Relationship Consultancy’s James Ledger writes on behalf of the Experience Advocacy Taskforce that while it can be tempting to value newness and shininess when marketers partner with agencies and vice-versa, experience is far more useful when you need to approach situations delicately.

In an industry typified by short-term thinking, the value of experience is often sidelined for the allure of the new shiny toy. But when it comes to agency-client relationships, one truth remains undeniable: the loss of experienced advertising talent is creating pressure.

How are agency-client relationships under pressure?

Each year, via The Referral Rating (TRR), we survey about 3,000 clients in Australia, to understand how they feel about working with their agencies. At any one time, we have a healthy indication as to what inspires, energises, disappoints, frustrates and annoys clients about their agency relationships.

We’ve seen this year, in the face of economic pressures and the impact of technology, that there is a fundamental expectation by clients for agencies to be quick, efficient and agile. Complaints around delivery — specifically, timeliness, efficiency, and agility — have notably increased.

And yet, for all the focus on efficient delivery, clients are increasingly demanding of their agencies with regards to strategy, advice, innovation, challenge, data & analytics and insights, to impact their business effectively. All themes have attracted more complaints than two years ago. ‘Strategy’ remains the #1 complaint for that influential group we call ‘Critical Contacts’ — those with the influence to hire or fire an agency. Previously peripheral complaints such as ‘Data & analytics’ and ‘Insights’ have jumped at least nine places in the Top 20 complaints.

While clients and agencies have responded with cost-cutting and efficiency-driving efforts, this has often come at the expense of experienced agency talent. Clients have called this out: there are half as many positive mentions about talent now, compared with two years ago. And ‘client service’ is a theme that’s dropped six places in the Top 20 Praises — no other theme has dropped that much.

More notably, the theme of ‘leadership’ is attracting more complaints now. And when it is being complained about, the sentiment surrounding it is more negative than ever before.

This theme is not only evident in the client’s experience of the agency. Our Barometer survey, designed to understand how agency staff feel about working on an account, highlights complaints around ‘leadership & direction’, ‘ownership/ accountability’ and ‘client management’.

‘Leadership’ (or the lack of it), it seems, is a key driver of dissatisfaction amongst agencies and clients alike. This comes at a time when clients are looking to their agencies for experienced leadership to provide guidance, counsel and advice.

Why is this significant?

It should come as no surprise that any agency that enjoys the strongest client relationships creates an experience founded on business understanding, strategy, innovation and creativity. This manifests as front-footed and forward-thinking and enhances the perceptions of the agency’s future fitness.

The reality is, however, that future-proofed client relationships aren’t just about great campaigns or creative ideas. They’re a combination of the transactional (strategy, innovation, creativity – the work an agency undertakes) and the relational (the experience the client has). This experience is typified by a partnership-oriented, trust-bound relationship, where responsiveness, proactivity, openness and honesty, listening and transparency are key attributes.

These elements are hard-earned over time, and experienced talent, who have spent years cultivating relationships, know how to nurture and protect them.

Invest in the right level of agency experience to genuinely partner with clients

It can be tempting to overlook the importance of experience in an industry that increasingly values innovation and efficiency. But when it comes to building strong, enduring relationships, experienced talent must be the cornerstone. Their strategic insights, relationship-building skills, and ability to navigate complex challenges make them indispensable.

By investing in the people who have weathered the storms of the industry, agencies ensure not only immediate success but also long-term stability in an ever-changing marketplace.

If you want to future-proof your relationships, experience is your greatest asset.