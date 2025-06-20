Advertising

IAS Launches New AI-Driven Contextual Category Reporting For Meta Platforms

Integral Ad Science has announced the launch of new contextual category reporting for Meta Platforms, expanding measurement reporting across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels.

This launch demonstrates IAS and Meta’s continued collaboration to deliver trusted, independent third-party measurement and optimisation tools to support advertisers’ brand suitability and performance goals, by aligning measurement reporting to contextual categories available through IAS’s first-to-market Content Block List optimisation solution for Meta.

“We are closing the loop for advertisers, providing powerful, trusted, AI-driven granular insights across Meta that in turn power optimisation solutions to ensure marketers are protecting brand equity, minimising wasted spend and delivering maximum return on their investment,” Integral Ad Science CEO Lisa Utzschneider. “Measurement reporting aligned to contextual categories means greater coverage and performance for our customers’ ad campaigns on Meta.”

As part of Total Media Quality (TMQ) for Meta, contextual category reporting provides advertisers with the most accurate and actionable brand safety and suitability measurement. TMQ is powered by IAS’s multimedia technology, providing unmatched insight into video content through frame-by-frame analysis of video images, audio, and text to provide the most accurate measurement at scale. Advertisers using IAS’s Content Block List optimisation solution can now access the new contextual category reporting.

With Meta contextual category reporting, advertisers get:

  • Greater transparency: Added insight into the contextual suitability of an ad’s content adjacency across Feed and Reels with trusted third-party analysis.
  • Measurement reporting at parity: Aligned with contextual categories offered for IAS’s first-to-market Content Block Lists for Meta.
  • Expanded contextual categories: 46+ categories including Politics, Natural Disasters, Religion, Family & Parenting – Kids Content, and more, available globally across 34 languages.

In October 2024, IAS announced the launch of its first-to-market Content Block Lists for Meta, after being selected as the provider to develop this optimisation solution. In April 2024, IAS announced the expansion of its Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement product to now include the category of misinformation aligned to industry standards across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels.

In February 2024, IAS announced the availability of its AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels in partnership with Meta to offer advertisers coverage for advanced, industry-leading measurement.

