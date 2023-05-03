IAS Boosts YouTube Brand Safety & Suitability Measurement Offering

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has announced that it has enhanced its partnership with YouTube to provide advertisers with brand safety and suitability measurement across the online video platform.

Powered by machine learning technology, IAS’ measurement will now deliver a “more comprehensive analysis” of video content on YouTube, providing marketers with greater tools to assess videos for the safety and suitability of their campaigns.

IAS’s updated reporting is aligned with the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) Brand Safety and Suitability framework, enabling granular campaign reporting for maximum impact.

“Consumers are spending as much time streaming content on YouTube and other platforms as they are watching traditional TV,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS.

“As the amount of content on YouTube continues to grow, marketers need sophisticated tech to keep pace. IAS’s ongoing innovation with YouTube and Google is continuously adapting to provide marketers with the tools they need to take control of brand safety and suitability and ensure their campaigns are productive.”

IAS’s Total Media Quality for YouTube uses machine learning to provide new levels of insight into video content and is currently being used on other social media platforms to analyse millions of videos per year for marketers.

IAS said that the new Measurement offering will also give daily reporting across the GARM categories and four risk levels, providing brand safety reporting to allow advertisers to stay informed and take action. It is also accessible in more than 30 languages.

“Advertisers require the ability to measure brand safety on platforms like YouTube without sacrificing premium placements or reach. Partnering with IAS enables us to access the power of granular classification to measure brand suitability for our clients and drive better campaign impact and control,” said Julie Kandel, senior partner, director of brand safety North America at GroupM.