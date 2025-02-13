Hulsbosch Kicks Off Brand Strategy & Identity For Football Australia’s New Competition The Australian Championship

Football Australia has announced plans for its national second-tier competition – the Australian Championship – with independent branding and design agency Hulsbosch, charged with leading the brand’s development.

Set to kick off in October, the Australian Championship will transform Australian football’s domestic landscape, bridging state-based competitions with the A-League Men’s pathway and providing a national stage for clubs, players and communities to shine.

Award-winning branding and design agency, Hulsbosch, is responsible for the brand positioning and proposition, naming and visual identity, plus brand guidelines for Australia’s first-ever national second tier competition – from any football code.

Carolyn Pitt, client strategy director at Hulsbosch, said: “The Australian Championship is an exciting proposition that celebrates, on the national stage, the raw talent and vibrant communities that make Australian football unique. Anchored by the theme of ‘Breakthrough’, the brand identity reflects the competition’s energy, ambition, and momentum, with a bold design featuring the breakthrough graphic and colours of Championship green and deep steel, symbolising growth, resilience, and unity.”

Designed to deliver competitive integrity, excitement, and commercial appeal, the Australian Championship will celebrate Australian football’s authenticity, ambition, and connection while engaging fans nationwide and creating a dynamic new footballing pathway.

Peter Filopoulos, chief corporate affairs, brand and communications officer at Football Australia, added: “The Australian Championship represents a major milestone for Australian football – uniting historic clubs, passionate communities, and emerging talent on a truly national stage.

“Our goal was to create a brand that feels bold, progressive, and deeply connected to Australian football’s identity. Hulsbosch has been instrumental in shaping a competition that is not only visually striking but also reflective of our game’s ambition, authenticity, and national pride.”

The Australian Championship will feature 16 teams, blending eight Foundation Clubs with eight Member Federation NPL Clubs selected from across the country’s National Premier Leagues (NPL).