Howatson+Company Wins Vodafone Creative Account

Chris Howatson.

Howatson+Company has won Vodafone’s creative account following a competitive pitch.

The pitch shortlist, reportedly consisted entirely of independent agencies. Publicis’ Saatchi & Saatchi was the incumbent. The pitch was run jointly by Trinity P3 and TPG Telecom’s procurement team.

“Vodafone is a brand that thrives on challenging conventions, and we’re excited to partner with the Howatson+Company team to push boundaries,” said Rebecca Darley, TPG Telecom’s CMO.

“I would like to thank Saatchi & Saatchi for their commitment and creativity over recent years.”

Howatson+Company founder and CEO Chris Howatson told B&T: “Vodafone are seeking a resurgence of their brand as a pathway to growth. There’s few better assignments and one we’re energised to take on.”

The appointment is effective immediately. Darley left her previous post as Domain CMO to join the telco last October.

Vodafone took its creative to pitch in May. Howatson+Company scored nine out of 10 in B&T’s Agency Scorecards.

