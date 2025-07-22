Howatson+Company had, by any estimation, a 2024 season to remember. It was named Cannes Lions’ Independent Australian Agency of the Year, scooped five B&T Awards, including Advertising Agency of the Year and produced some incredibly important and impressive pieces of work for some of the nation’s largest businesses.
Its Sydney team also moved into a new home ground on South Dowling street and it opened studios in Clovelly and Cremorne to base its new AI-focused Plus Also studio from in the final month of the season. But more on that in a moment.
On the new business front, team captain Chris Howatson and his charges had a very impressive year winning significant retained clients for major holdco and indie rivals alike. It won creative, strategy and production work for Myer, Dulux Group and AP+, as well as the global creative and production for Airtasker.
Howatson+Company also brought on its first media client after winning the full-service account for Honda. It also retained the creative and production for UNSW, adding the university’s media work to its remit too.
Over the year, Howatson+Company lost two clients, resigning TK Maxx after it won Myer’s account. All told, the agency said its revenue grew some 20 per cent year-on-year.
All of this, however, exists on the backdrop of what Howatson+Company called an “existential moment”. It was fretting, and rightly so, about whether AI would make the agency and the industry a thing of the past. After soul-searching, it found its answer: “Our industry is going to dramatically change. It already is”.
It determined the cure to this AI malady was to invest AI tools to create horizontal integration of production that integrates technology, physical space and traditional craft roles of cinematography, photography, editing and sound. To make that a reality, it launched Plus Also Studios and invested some $2 million in labour costs to create proprietary AI tools specifically focused on the application of corporate Advertising. The agency says it’s an area both Adobe and Canva have ignored.
It hired 25 full time equivalents to staff its new AI-driven production arm, including MD Jess Coulson, creative director Effie Athanassiou. It named Hoang Nguyen, Howatson+Company’s chief data and technology officer as the founder of Plus Also. Its tools, available separately to a retained or project-based account with Plus Also, were adopted by Qantas, News Corp, Petbarn and Foxtel and delivered “immediate” cost efficiencies. Howatson+Co added that Plus Also was “key” to winning Endeavour Group and Myer.
Now it reckons that Plus Also’s new biz pipeline is larger than it ever has been for Howatson+Company. A year on from its moment of crisis and nine on from launch, Plus Also Studios is apparently on target to deliver $10m in revenue in its first year of trading, operating at an EBIT 50 per cent higher than Howatson+Company.
Masterscard, ‘Touch’
‘Touch’ for Mastercard was a brilliant piece of creative that approached filmmaking differently for the blind and low-vision community. To help promote Mastercard’s new Touch card that featured redesigned tactile notches to make payment easier for the blind and low vision community, it created ‘Touch’ to help redesigned cinema.
Triple J, ‘rejenerated’
Howatson unveiled a new visual identity, updating its iconic drum logo and design system to reflect the station’s ever-changing sounds.
Petbarn, ‘Puppies & Kittens’
Howatson launched possibly Australia’s cutest club, the Petbarn Puppy and Kitten Club. This free-to-join club offered everything pet parents need during the first year of their pet’s life.
To launch, they’ve created a film that celebrates the love pet parents have for their fur babies and the support and nurturing provided by Petbarn’s dedicated team.
Sustainable growth: Welcoming 42 new team members, we’ve grown to 159 strong, and added 24 new clients, including Myer,Honda, Diageo, and Airtasker. With revenue growing 20% YoY, we’ve solidified our industry presence.
No house style: Our work is our legacy, and our house style is to have no house style. In our work, you’ll see a diversity of storytelling and utility, orchestrated across a diversity of canvases including a bespoke song for Petbarn, a film without pictures for Mastercard and a rebrand for triple j able to keep up with the changing tastes of gen-z, gen-alpha or gen-whatever-the-hell-comes-next.
Recognised globally: We were recognised with 88 awards, including global accolades like being named Cannes #1 Independent Agency in Australia and 2024 Contagious Pioneer, a title held by just eight agencies globally.
Caring fiercely: We reaffirmed our environmental commitment by remaining carbon neutral and Climate Active Certified, offsetting over 5,180 tonnes of carbon, and achieved our Reflect RAP. We contributed over $500K in head hours to our pro bono client UNICEF, and donated an additional $20K through our staff giving program — every dollar matched by H+Co.
New capabilities: In response to AI’s growing influence, we launched Plus Also Studios — a standalone, AI-powered production business—investing $2M in proprietary tools and are opening two world-class studios in Clovelly and Cremorne.
In 2024 Hoang transformed our agency’s capabilities with AI innovation and became co-founder of Plus Also Studios, crediting his role in creating our technical advantage. He is vital to both our agency and clients, playing a major role in growing revenue and delivering scalable, tailored solutions with measurable business impact.
A very strong season in its traditional form. But Howatson+Company is employing some innovative formations and tactics to keep growing in a tough market.